The FDP labels Söder's nuclear proposals as "ridiculous" and classes the nuclear agreement as "a disaster."

CSU Chief Söder is an Advocate for Nuclear Energy. His Suggestion for Germany to Collaborate with France and the Czech Republic in this Field has Raised Controversy. This is His Latest Proposal. This Move has Garnered Strong Opposition from the FDP. According to Them, Söder Would Fit Better in Beer Halls.

The FDP has strongly opposes the recent nuclear policy suggestions by CSU leader Markus Söder. In response to the "Augsburger Allgemeinen" newspaper, FDP energy expert Lukas Köhler stated, "It appears he's oblivious to the existence of the European electricity market. Therefore, his ludicrous idea to subsidize the operation of foreign power plants with German taxpayers' money is incomprehensible."

Söder previously considered the shutdown of the last three German nuclear power plants as a mistake. He also suggested potential nuclear cooperation between France and the Czech Republic to reduce energy costs.

The FDP interprets these proposals as lacking understanding of market economics and the European energy trade. Germany, being part of the European electricity market, already imports cheaper energy from foreign sources through the grids of neighboring countries. If it's profitable for German energy suppliers, they export electricity internationally.

"This is essentially a fundamental principle of market economics," Köhler explained. "Markus Söder yet again proves his political capabilities are more suited for beer halls rather than serious discussions."

