- The FDP in North Rhine-Westphalia advocates for policy adjustment: cease strategic maneuvers

After the disappointing outcomes in the state elections in Saxony and Thuringia for the FDP, the North Rhine-Westphalia branch is urging the federal traffic light coalition to shift directions. As stated to the German Press Agency in Düsseldorf by the chairperson of the state party and parliamentary group, Henning Höne, "We're seeking bravery for genuine policy changes in the realms of asylum and the economy." The liberals are prepared and eager for this change.

Höne expressed concern over the SPD and Greens' denial of the significant issues in certain sectors, labeling it a stark disconnect from reality. "The public is tired of this stagnation!" he exclaimed.

The tension on the traffic light coalition is evident. "Every government should be judged based on its ability to address the pressing issues of the present - if it fails, it loses its political legitimacy," Höne underscored. "Playing tactical games harms both the country and the government."

The FDP in North Rhine-Westphalia, led by the federal party chairman and finance minister, Christian Lindner, is the state association. Prior to his relocation to Berlin, Lindner himself held the position of the strongest FDP state party and parliamentary group chairman.

Across the nation, following the state elections debacle, there's been an increase in voices within the FDP questioning the upholding of the traffic light coalition.

