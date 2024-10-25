The FDP has no intention of disrupting Scholz with an economic conference.

The economic landscape is currently unsettling, and there's a growing dissatisfaction among business leaders. Consequently, both Scholz and Lindner are arranging meetings with top industry figures. While Lindner's guest list is public knowledge, Scholz is maintaining discretion about his private confidants.

In response to the deteriorating economic conditions, the FDP faction is organizing a business summit for the upcoming week. As per FDP circle reports, Finance Minister Christian Lindner will also join the event. Leaders of peak associations have been invited to discuss future strategies by FDP leader Christian Dürr. However, this is not a rival event to a summit by Chancellor Olaf Scholz. Initially, "Bild" newspaper reported that the FDP meeting was Lindner's initiative.

Scholz, meanwhile, has arranged a conversation with economic associations at the Chancellery on Tuesday. According to FDP faction circles, it's not an attempt to undermine Scholz. Instead, they emphasize concern for the middle class. Scholz, on the other hand, is hosting an industry summit, excluding the aforementioned associations.

Setting the stage for a Tuesday meeting at 11 a.m., according to the spokesperson, includes the President of Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA), Rainer Dulger, President of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH), Jörg Dittrich, Managing Director of German Industry and Commerce Association (DIHK), Martin Wansleben, President of Association of Family Enterprises, Reinhold von Eben-Worlée, and Stephan Hofmeister, President of Association of Freelance Professions. All of them have reportedly confirmed their participation, as per FDP faction sources.

"Discreet meeting with select participants"

The German government has confirmed that Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with industry and trade union representatives in a private discussion on Tuesday afternoon. The conversation is set to start at 4 p.m., as announced by deputy government spokeswoman Christiane Hoffmann at a press conference in Berlin. Scholz aims to gain consensus from the economy and trade unions for further steps to bolster and modernize Germany's industrial sector. As stated in his government declaration, Scholz is committed to preserving every industrial job.

Hoffmann declined to disclose the participant details upon inquiry. "I cannot supply any specific details at this moment, from this stance," Hoffmann said. Scholz envisions a "discreet meeting with select participants," where constructive dialogue can take place instead of merely reading prepared statements, and real, tangible outcomes can emerge. Scholz anticipates that this will not be a standalone event.

