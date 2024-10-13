The FDP advocates for a more stringent Polish asylum policy due to effective border management in Germany.

According to the FDP, the alteration in Poland's asylum policy is directly linked to effective border control in Germany. As per Christian Dürr, the leader of the FDP parliamentary group, he stated to Reuters on Sunday that "our neighbors are now understanding that illegal immigrants can no longer effortlessly cross the border into Germany without being stopped." This realization by other countries has led to a more robust approach towards managing illegal immigration, which is a positive step towards enhancing control within the EU overall. The objective ought to be that in the future, the EU's external borders are safeguarded to such an extent that internal checks can be dismantled. However, for now, internal checks are still essential.

As for Poland, the government is contemplating a temporary halt to the right of asylum. This was announced by Prime Minister Donald Tusk over the weekend. This move is part of an effort to limit illegal migration coming from neighboring Belarus. Poland has consistently accused Belarus of deliberately smuggling migrants from various nations across the border into Poland with the intention of inciting chaos within the EU country.

The Commission has expressed concern over Poland's plan to temporarily suspend the right of asylum, as it could contradict EU law. The Commission has urged Poland to reconsider this decision, emphasizing the importance of upholding the principles of the EU's asylum system.

