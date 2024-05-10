The FBI is monitoring the potential impact of US aid to Ukraine on Russian behavior during the 2024 election.

Law enforcement officers are worried that the conflict in Ukraine and President Joe Biden's unwavering support for Kyiv could serve as an "animating incident" for the Russians, as mentioned by an FBI official at a session with journalists on election security measures. "We're definitely monitoring to ensure that it isn't prompting an increase in their risk-taking behaviors," said the FBI assistant.

The FBI's press conference was conditional upon the anonymity of the senior FBI officials.

A substantial division has emerged in American politics, with the Democratic Party generally supporting Biden's monetary and military support for Ukraine, and some prominent Republicans, including former President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans, distancing themselves from foreign aid.

The American authorities are concerned that, given the potential influence of military help to Ukraine on the outcome of the November elections, Russia could escalate its interference in the upcoming 2024 elections more than it did in 2020. However, there have been no publicly confirmed cases of this behavior yet.

In the 2020 election, Vladimir Putin greenlit influence operations to tarnish Biden, promote Trump, and sow doubt about the integrity of the American electoral process, according to a declassified intelligence report. Although Russia's actions in 2020 were less bold and sweeping than its hacking and leaking operations to aid Trump and harm Hillary Clinton in 2016, US intelligence agencies concur.

The FBI official's statements on Thursday mirrored those made by a senior National Security Agency official in March.

"I believe where we diverge in this election cycle is that Russia is highly engaged in making sure that the focus on Ukrainian support is disrupted," Rob Joyce, who previously led the NSA's Cybersecurity Directorate before retiring in late March, told reporters. "I believe you'll notice that they'll spin their operations through a lens that seeks to erode support for Ukraine."

When inquired by CNN if that indicates a greater likelihood of Russian interference in the 2024 US elections than in 2020, Joyce said, "I don't think it makes them more likely, but it does make them dangerous."

During the FBI media briefing, a second FBI official said that Russia is likely to regard US election infrastructure, including those of state and local governments, as "legitimate targets" for cyber-espionage and data collection.

"Russia can exploit their access to these government networks to undermine the US election process and boost its influence operations," said the FBI's second official.

The FBI also flagged China and Iran as other governments that could possibly interfere in or impact the 2024 US election.

In the 2020 election, China debated conducting influence operations to alter the election's result but ultimately refrained from doing so, according to the US intelligence report. Iran, on the other hand, pursued a "multidimensional secretive influence campaign" to harm Trump's candidacy, the report stated.

The initial FBI official emphasized the role that artificial intelligence plays in granting sophisticated states "the ability to scale their operations and, in effect, develop them to a size unseen before."

CNN's Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

