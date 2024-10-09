The famed act from Beverly Hills, 90210 has passed away.

Nicholas Pryor, a renowned actor, has sadly departed from this world. Known for his appearances in numerous films and TV shows, he gained significant recognition for his lengthy stint in "Beverly Hills, 90210". The talented individual passed away on a Monday, following a battle with cancer, as reported by his wife, Christine Belford, to The Hollywood Reporter. At the time of his demise, he was 89 years old.

Born Nicholas David Probst on January 28, 1935, in Baltimore, Pryor cultivated a love for acting at an early age, gracing various stages with his performances. After completing his education in 1956, he landed roles in four Broadway productions from 1957 to 1959. His first forays into soap operas included appearances in "The Brighter Day" (1958) and "Young Dr. Malone" (1959).

Throughout his career, Pryor delivered countless supporting roles on TV. Between 1994 and 1997, he brought Chancellor A. Milton Arnold of California University to life on "Beverly Hills, 90210". His visage is also recognized from the silver screen - in the comedy "Loose Cannons" (1983), he took on the role of Tom Cruise's father, whilst in the drama "Less Than Zero" (1987), he starred as Robert Downey Jr.'s father. Pryor even secured a small role in "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" (2014).

Nicholas Pryor leaves behind his wife, Christine Belford, whom he married in 1993, and their shared work on "Beverly Hills, 90210". He is also survived by his daughter, Stacey, and two grandchildren.

