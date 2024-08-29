Skip to content
The Facial Recognition Technology will Enable the Functionality of the Traffic Light.

To effectively counteract extremist ideologies linked to Islam, the Traffic Light Alliance is expanding its scope to include the controversial use of facial recognition technology. This will provide law enforcement with the power to match biometric data from publicly accessible internet sources, aiding in the identification of potential suspects or fugitives. This action complies with the AI Regulation and data protection guidelines, as per the coalition's decision.

As expressed by State Secretary Anja Hajduk, who spoke on behalf of Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) at the press event, this was long overdue. Hajduk stressed the significance and urgency of this regulation. "We've reached a consensus on a well-balanced and, consequently, rational package of measures," she said. "Maintaining the right to asylum is a priority for the coalition while implementing this package."

The Traffic Light Alliance agreed to consider The Commission's proposal regarding the use of facial recognition technology in countering extremist ideologies. This proposal aligns with the coalition's decision to comply with the AI Regulation and data protection guidelines.

