- The EU's significant struggle in women's rights advocacy - Herth's primary responsibility

In the next round of the DFB Cup for women, the teams from the region face off against some formidable opponents.

Hertha BSC takes on VfL Wolfsburg (Friday, 6:30 PM, Stadion am Wurfplatz):

The novice Hertha BSC gets a star-studded contest in their maiden Cup appearance, drawing the highest-ranked team in Wolfsburg, who have won the Cup an impressive ten times in a row.

Hertha BSC's head coach, Manuel Meister, anticipates an unforgettable experience for his players, claiming this is the biggest game for the budding women's division team in Berlin. After winning their first two Regionalliga Nordost games, Hertha secured a comfortable 5:0 victory in their Cup debut against ATS Buntentor.

Viktoria Berlin and Turbine Potsdam (Sunday, 3:00 PM, Stadion Lichterfelde):

The encounter between tradition and modernity pits Turbine Potsdam, the only top-tier team in the region and one of the last pure women's clubs alongside SGS Essen, against the newcomers at Viktoria Berlin. Turbine, a former German champion and cup winner, managed to secure direct promotion last season, yet still grapples with financial challenges without a dominant male division.

The president of Viktoria Berlin, Karsten Ritter-Lang, admits they're more David than Goliath, struggling to attract sponsors. Despite a disappointing 0:2 loss to Bayern Munich in their league opener, Viktoria's footballers have managed to spin off as a separate entity since June 2022 and are determined to reach the Bundesliga by 2027.

FC Union Berlin fights against RB Leipzig (Sunday, 4:00 PM, Stadion An der Alten Försterei):

Fans of two popular clubs await a thrilling match-up between Union and Leipzig in women's football. The Union women are underdogs against the more experienced first-division team, but are nevertheless among the candidates for promotion in the league as a newcomer.

Union's women's professional football managing director, Jennifer Zietz, looks forward to making the Cup match against Leipzig as exciting as possible, acknowledging their formidable opponent. The stands are sure to be packed as this game was selected for live broadcast on the pay-TV channel Sky. Union recorded two draws against HSV and 1. FC Nuremberg in their first league games.

Preparing for their next DFB Cup encounter, VfL Bochum finds themselves matched against the formidable duo of 1. FFC Türingia Rottenburg (Sunday, 12:00 PM, Lohrheidestadion):

Struggling to find their footing in the Regionalliga West/Nord, Bochum's women's team seeks to use their Cup appearance as an opportunity to make a statement. Despite their recent challenges, the underdogs eagerly await the chance to challenge the juggernaut, Türingia Rottenburg, who have proven their prowess with multiple Frauen Bundesliga titles and cup triumphs.

Read also: