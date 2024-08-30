The Eurovision Song Contest 2025's concluding event is scheduled to take place in Basel

Basel secures the right to host Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) 2025: The ESC final will unfold on May 17 in Basel St. Jakobshalle, as reported in Geneva on a Friday. This will be the third time Switzerland takes charge of the renowned international music event. The city's proximity to France and Germany, making it a "European junction," made it the perfect fit for an event that champions music's unifying power, as suggested by ESC head Martin Osterdahl.

The music event, initially titled as the Grand Prix Eurovision de la chanson, debuted in Lugano, Switzerland, in 1956. The second time Switzerland welcomed the contest was in 1989, following Canada's Celine Dion's victory with "Ne partez pas sans moi" the previous year in Canada. Switzerland is gearing up again for its turn as Nemo clinched this year's ESC triumph in Sweden with "The Code."

Swiss Radio and Television (SRG) and the European Broadcasting Union collaborated to make the decision, considering factors like the venue, transport facilities, hotel capacities, safety, sustainability, and city support to evaluate the bids.

Initially, four locations threw their hats in the ring. Zurich and Bern, in partnership with Nemo's hometown Biel, were ruled out in July. Basel then clinched the contest over Geneva in the final round. Since its inception in the 50s, the music celebration has undergone a transformation into a dazzling international soiree. Reports suggest that approximately 163 million people tuned into this year's ESC broadcasts. The host nations, particularly the hotel and tourism sectors, greatly benefit from the spectacle.

The St. Jakobshalle lies on the fringes of Basel. Opened in 1976, this multi-purpose arena boasts a seating capacity for over 12,000 spectators and typically hosts major sports events and live concerts. Nemo emerged victorious in the ESC final for Switzerland in mid-May, outperforming the favored Croatian, Baby Lasagna. Germany placed 12th. Nemo became the first non-binary victor of the ESC.**

