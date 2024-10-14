The European Union's nuclear strategies pose a potential challenge in the quest for final disposal facilities

The declarations made by CDU and CSU regarding the revival of nuclear power in Germany are casting doubt on the ongoing quest for a permanent storage site, according to Christian Kühn, head of the Federal Office for Nuclear Waste Disposal (BASE). "Reviving nuclear power alongside the freshly generated waste would without a doubt complicate the process," Kühn shared in Berlin.

The recent statements by CDU and CSU have sparked concerns. For instance, there's a discussion brewing about whether a rise in nuclear waste should be anticipated at public events. Generally speaking, BASE watches the nuclear debate with trepidation: "We are alarmed to observe that discussions regarding nuclear waste and the disposal debate consistently take a back seat, both domestically and across Europe."

Kühn pleaded with CDU and CSU to avoid jeopardizing the ongoing search process: "We've managed to establish a substantial bipartisan agreement, which we've been striving for so far. We hope that it will persist, as we need it to address the final repository issue." Moreover, the topic of nuclear waste disposal is better suited for profound, cooperative discussions rather than daily political squabbles. "Thus, we earnestly hope that the political discourse in the nuclear debate continues to operate in a cross-party manner, enabling us to achieve our desired objective."

The Union has essentially been advocating for the reactivation of dormant reactors since the closure of the last German nuclear power plants in April 2023, citing the provision of affordable energy. However, it's a widely known fact that nuclear energy is far from being affordable. The construction of nuclear power plants comes with high costs, resulting in considerably higher kilowatt-hour prices than those associated with renewable energy sources.

The Union alleges that the traffic light government is jeopardizing Germany's economic stability with the completion of the nuclear phase-out - despite the fact that the coalition of SPD, Greens, and FDP has only followed through on a decision passed by the Bundestag during the tenure of CDU and CSU in 2011. It's estimated to take several decades before a permanent storage site for highly radioactive nuclear waste is established in Germany. The ongoing search process has yet to identify a location, with specialists anticipating a permanent storage site by mid-century.

If the Union proceeds with reviving nuclear power, as suggested, then the accumulation of additional nuclear waste would likely be an issue to address. Given Kühn's concerns, it's crucial that the discussions surrounding nuclear waste disposal remain collaborative and cross-party to ensure the successful establishment of a permanent storage site.

