No Clear Outcome Yet: Discourses for a Truce in the Gaza Conflict to Resumе Next Week

Negotiations for a truce in the Gaza conflict are set to recommence in the coming week. Egypt, Qatar, and the United States, along with Israel and Hamas, did not manage to attain a breakthrough, but the two-day discussions in Doha were profound and constructive, with a "positive ambiance," as per a joint statement. Another major session is scheduled for later in this week in Cairo, with lower-level negotiators to carry on discussions to bridge the remaining divides.

The Doha negotiations included top representatives from the US, Qatar, and Egypt, as well as the head of Israel's domestic intelligence agency, David Barnea. Hamas did not participate, as it avoids direct communication with Israel or the US. However, Hamas' political bureau, its most vital external representation, is situated in Doha, providing direct access to Egyptian and Qatari mediators. The negotiations have been at a standstill for several months.

New Strategy to Bridge the Divide

Expectations for a breakthrough were scant before the meeting due to the enormous difference between Israel's and Hamas' standpoints. Now, there's a strategy to minimize the remaining divide, as per the joint statement. It also aligns with the principles of the peace plan presented by US President Joe Biden in late May, which Hamas is reluctant to renegotiate. "Technical teams" will work in the coming days to execute the current proposals.

On October 7, 2021, Hamas and other groups from the Gaza Strip attacked southern Israel, resulting in over 1,200 fatalities and 250 captives. Israel retaliated with intense airstrikes and a ground offensive in Gaza. According to Gaza's Hamas-controlled health department, nearly 40,000 individuals were killed. This figure does not distinguish between civilians and combatants and cannot be independently confirmed. It represents about 2% of the 2.2 million people living in Gaza before the war.

Cautious Response from a Hamas Official

A senior Hamas official responded with caution to the conclusion of the talks. The results received by Hamas' leadership did not encompass all of Biden's proposals, which were communicated to the group on July 2. Senior Hamas official Mahmud Mardaui told the German Press Agency that discussions should focus on terminating the war, withdrawing Israeli forces from Gaza, and lifting the Israeli blockade. Israel has yet to issue an official statement on the talks.

The talks in Doha and now in Cairo aim not only to bring an end to the devastating conflict in Gaza but also to prevent a larger escalation of the conflict in the region. Following the killing of Hamas' exiled chief Ismail Haniyeh and a Hezbollah military commander two weeks ago, both the militia in Lebanon and Iran have vowed revenge. Both are allied with Hamas and could potentially launch a larger, coordinated attack against Israel if a truce is reached in Gaza. Hezbollah has issued new threats in a new propaganda video.

Al-Manar, a TV station close to Hezbollah, meanwhile broadcast a propaganda video from the militia, seemingly showing an underground tunnel complex through which trucks carrying rockets are transported. A voice in the video, attributed to Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, claims that the group is stronger than ever due to its weapons. The voice also threatens Israel, stating that the country would encounter a reality it hadn't anticipated if it were to initiate a war against Lebanon. Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging fire for months, resulting in the deaths of dozens of civilians on both sides of the border.

In May, US President Biden proposed a three-phase plan to bring an end to the Gaza conflict. The first phase involves the release of a particular group of hostages during a six-week truce, in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. The second and third phases aim to permanently halt fighting, release remaining hostages, and initiate rebuilding the extensively destroyed Gaza Strip.

Complexity: Al-Sinwar

Jon Alterman of the US think tank CSIS had previously stated that the appointment of Yahya Al-Sinwar as Hamas' new leader, following the assassination of Haniyeh, makes a breakthrough in negotiations less likely. "Haniyeh was a mediator, Sinwar is a fighter," Alterman said. With Sinwar now in command, it's less probable that Hamas will agree to an end to hostilities within a truce.

It is believed that 115 individuals are still being held captive by Hamas, many of whom are likely already deceased. Thousands in Israel continue to protest, demanding an agreement to secure the release of the hostages. Many protesters accuse Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of sabotaging a deal and yielding to the demands of his ultra-religious and far-right coalition partners, on whom Netanyahu depends for his political survival. These partners are against any concessions to Hamas.

The European Union could express its support for a lasting peace in the Gaza region, given its commitment to promoting peace and stability in the Middle East. The European Union, as a strong advocate for human rights and international law, could also urge both Israel and Hamas to prioritize the well-being and safety of civilians during negotiations.

