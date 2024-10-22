The European Union proposes to provide Ukraine with a loan amounting to 18 billion.

The EU Prepared to Allocate Approximately 18 Billion Euros to an International Loan for Ukraine As stated by Finance Minister Christian Lindner, the EU is on the verge of providing around 18 billion euros towards an international loan for Ukraine. During his visit to New York, Lindner expressed gratitude towards the US's potential contribution of around 20 billion dollars. This development will pave the way for the EU to match the loan's magnitude with its own contribution. The 50 billion US dollar loan was approved by the G7 at a June summit and is secured by interest payments from frozen Russian assets. An agreement is expected to be reached by the end of the week.

20:49 Zelensky: Intensified International Pressure on North Korea Required Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged for increased international pressure on North Korea's leadership due to possible deployments of North Korean soldiers to support Russia in Europe. Zelensky emphasized that the current pressure on this regime is not sufficient if North Korea is able to interfere in the conflict. He highlighted that both Pyongyang and Moscow disregard human lives, and the expansion of the Russian invasion must be halted. Reports of Russia strengthening its troops with North Koreans have been circulating for days, with South Korea also warning of this based on intelligence data. Zelensky expressed concerns about the training of two units of the North Korean military, potentially even involving two brigades with 6,000 soldiers each.

20:12 Peskow: Putin and Xi Discussed Ukraine and the West Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping engaged in extensive discussions regarding Ukraine and their relations with the West during the BRICS summit, as reported by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskow. Since Western states pose threats to both Moscow and Beijing's interests, there were topics to explore. Peskow described the conversation as concrete but vague, with both leaders dedicating a substantial amount of time discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine while keeping details to a minimum.

19:39 South Korea to Share Information on North Korea's Support for Russia with NATO South Korean representatives will travel to NATO's headquarters in Brussels next week to share their findings on North Korea's involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine. NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated that the primary concern is whether North Korea is also sending troops to Ukraine, which would represent a significant escalation. Currently, there is no concrete confirmation of active North Korean participation in the conflict, but Rutte expressed anticipation for the upcoming briefing.

19:08 Decreasing Support in Germany and Poland for Ukraine Aid The latest German-Polish Barometer shows a significant drop in support for military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the beginning of the Russian invasion. In Germany, there was initially 58% support for military aid and 23% opposition, but current figures show a shift to 49% support and 31% opposition. In Poland, 87% supported military aid in March 2022, with only 5% opposition. Currently, 63% of Poles approve of their country's military assistance to Kyiv, with 20% disapproving.

18:20 Poland Closes Russian Consulate in Poznań Due to Sabotage Fears Poland has closed the Russian consulate in Poznań due to suspected sabotage attempts, as announced by Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski. Sikorski cited intelligence indicating Russia's involvement in sabotage acts and decided to revoke the consulate's permission to operate in Poznań. The consulate will be shut down within the following days, and its staff members have been labeled as unwanted persons in Poland. Sikorski urged for an end to the hybrid war against Poland and its allies and reserved the right to take additional measures if Russia continues with the suspect sabotage activities.

17:52 German Ambassador Denies Russian Allegations Concerning Naval Headquarters The German Foreign Office refuted Russia's accusations regarding the new naval headquarters in Rostock. Russian Foreign Ministry summoned German Ambassador Alexander Graf Lambsdorff to discuss the issue. Lambsdorff firmly denied the claim that Germany violated the Two-plus-Four Agreement by establishing the headquarters. The spokesperson explained that the conversion of the German maritime command staff in Rostock into the NATO Baltic Task Force "Commander" adhered to the Two-plus-Four Agreement. The command staff will continue to consist of both German soldiers and foreign exchange and liaison officers, with the assignment of German military units to NATO structures being explicitly permitted by the agreement.

17:35 Third Prosecutor General Under Selenskyj Steps DownIn the aftermath of a scandal involving disability pension misuse, Prosecutor General Andrij Kostin has submitted his resignation. "Given the current situation, I believe it's fitting to resign from the position of Prosecutor General," the agency quotes Kostin. He takes political responsibility, amongst other things, for incorrectly granted disability pensions for his subordinates. Investigations into the matter are ongoing. Kostin's resignation request took place prior to a National Security Council meeting chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kostin held the position since July 2022, marking the third Prosecutor General appointed by Selenskyj since 2019 to step down.

17:21 Ukraine's Population Drops by Ten Million, UN ReportsAccording to United Nations data, the population of Ukraine has decreased by ten million people, or approximately a quarter, since the beginning of the large-scale Russian invasion. The reasons for this reduction are attributed to refugee flows, declining birth rates, and war-related casualties. The invasion in February 2022 further aggravated an already demanding demographic situation, reports Florence Bauer, UN Population Fund coordinator for Eastern Europe. "Ukraine has a significantly reduced birth rate, currently around one child per woman, placing it among the lowest in the world." To maintain a stable population, each woman should have an average of 2.1 children. At the Soviet Union's dissolution in 1991, Ukraine had over 50 million inhabitants. However, since then, the country has experienced a significant population decline, much like its Eastern European and Central Asian neighbors. In 2021, just before the Russian invasion commenced, around 40 million people resided in Ukraine.

16:53 Stubb Urges Allies to Increase Weapon Supplies to UkraineFinnish President Alexander Stubb urged allies of Ukraine to provide more weapons during his visit to Berlin. "The only thing Russia and Putin understand is power. As a result, it's essential to support Ukraine to bring an end to this war," Stubb stated. His message was clear: Ukraine should be given all accessible military resources, and there should be no limitations regarding which weapons Ukraine can utilize, provided the country adheres to international law. When questioned about the use of these weapons in Russia, Stubb responded, "Absolutely, no restrictions have been imposed in Finland." Ukraine is currently using these weapons in its offensive towards the Russian region surrounding Kursk.

16:32 EU Accuses Russia of Interfering in Moldova's ElectionsThe European Union has condemned Russia's large-scale interference in Moldova's presidential elections and constitutional referendum as proven. "The European Union condemns the unprecedented malicious interference by Russia in the presidential elections and constitutional referendum in Moldova," reads a statement published by EU High Representative Josep Borrell on behalf of the member states. According to this statement, a widespread campaign by Russia and its proxies aimed at undermining the democratic voting processes was executed in the nation between Romania and Ukraine.

16:01 German Main Headquarters in Rostock: Moscow Summons German AmbassadorIn response to the inauguration of the maritime headquarters in Rostock, the Russian government has summoned the German ambassador in Moscow. "The German ambassador in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, where he was presented with a firm protest," the ministry stated. "The expansion of NATO military infrastructure in former East Germany will have detrimental consequences," the statement reads.

15:44 Zelensky Expresses Optimism for Ukraine's NATO MembershipUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is hoping for a potential green light from the US for Kyiv's NATO aspirations to also affect Germany's stance. In conversations with journalists, Zelensky mentioned signs of support from France, Britain, and Italy regarding Ukraine's NATO membership. The German side, however, remains skeptical, though Zelensky believes their stance has softened compared to before. He explained that they fear Russia's reaction, but a larger alliance may influence this position, if the U.S. provides a decisive yes.

15:21 Karasek Criticizes UN Secretary Guterres' Meeting with PutinAccording to Kremlin reports, UN Secretary-General Guterres is set to meet with Russian leader Putin during the BRICS summit in Kazan. For Russia expert Niko Karasek, this bilateral meeting represents a "gift to Putin."

14:54 Heads of State of Brazil and Cuba Cancel BRICS Summit AttendanceThe leaders of Brazil and Cuba have canceled their attendance at the BRICS summit taking place this week in the Russian city of Kazan due to "unforeseen circumstances." According to Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov, Brazilian President Lula has suffered a minor brain hemorrhage following a fall at his home over the weekend and will make an appearance via video conference instead. Meanwhile, Cuban President Diaz-Canel is reportedly suffering from "serious energy problems," and the country's power supply has been virtually collapsed for days, worsened further by Hurricane "Oscar."

Putin is aiming to maneuver the BRICS group against the West, but security expert Joachim Weber explains why it's unlikely that the alliance will transform into a proper, cohesive bloc. The reason being, a NATO member is participation in the Russia summit, causing discontent.

13:57 Xi and Modi land in Kazan

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have touched down in the Russian city of Kazan for the BRICS summit. The event is hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hopes the group of nations will help him break his extensive isolation due to the Ukraine conflict. According to Russian media, UN Secretary-General António Guterres and around two dozen heads of state and government, including Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, are planned to attend. Putin intends to meet most of them for one-on-one meetings during the summit.

13:41 EU Parliament Approves 35-Billion Euro Aid Package

The European Parliament has greenlit a new Ukraine aid package worth up to 35 billion euros. The MEPs endorsed the loan with an overwhelming majority of 518 in favor, 56 against, and 61 abstentions. The funds are set to be disbursed next year and will address Ukraine's most pressing financial requirements during the Russian conflict. Parliament President Roberta Metsola described it as "a strong message" that Russia, the aggressor, must bear the costs of the damages in Ukraine. Ukraine will not be required to repay the loan; instead, interest and debt repayments will be paid using the proceeds from frozen Russian assets. Within the EU's Russia sanctions, around 210 billion euros of the Russian central bank's assets are frozen. The annual interest income from this is estimated to be as high as three billion euros.

13:20 European Court of Human Rights Chides Moscow

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has criticized Russia's "foreign agent" regulations, stating they violate human rights. The judgement concluded that the law is stigmatizing and not in line with freedom of expression. The law does not safeguard national security, as Moscow claimed, but rather aims to intimidate and punish. More than 100 non-governmental organizations, including the banned Memorial organization in Russia, filed the complaint.

13:01 Schulze: Putin Wants "Anti-Western Coalition"

German Development Minister Svenja Schulze accuses Russian President Vladimir Putin of attempting to portray the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" coalition prior to the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia. She suggests offering neutral BRICS members, such as Brazil, India, and South Africa, better opportunities for fair cooperation as an alternative response. She cited boosted commitments to infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America as an example. "Putin's bloc mentality, who seeks to present himself as the leader of an anti-Western bloc in Kazan, is outdated in today's multi-polar world," Schulze declared. "This is also evident from the fact that many of the BRICS guests are also participating in G7 meetings and collaborate well with us."

12:27 Russia Claims Capture of Another Village

Russian forces have reportedly seized the village of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, as reported by the TASS news agency. The village is located in the Donetsk region, which, along with Luhansk, forms the industrial Donbass. Both regions are partially annexed and are under Russian control. Russian troops have been gradually capturing the villages for months, frequently reporting the capture of largely ruined villages.

12:10 Munz: Quality is Not Important with North Korean Soldiers

Intelligence agencies and nations are perplexed by the notion of North Korean soldiers possibly fighting for Russia. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz explains that the allegations have not yet been proven and explains what Moscow may be hoping to achieve if the reports are confirmed. He also mentions potential counter-services.

11:46 Ukraine Destroys Plenty of Drones

Ukraine claims to have shot down 42 out of a total of 60 Russian drones overnight. They were believed to have been intercepted over the center, south, and east of Ukraine.

11:20 Power Lost in the Power Plant City of Enerhodar

The power has been disrupted in the pro-Russian occupied city of Enerhodar near the southeastern Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia following drone attacks, according to Russian reports. A man died in the Ukrainian attack, the Telegram message from Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the Russian-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, stated. Air defense remains active. The nearby Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian control since March 2022. The six blocks were shut down for safety reasons, but the power essential for cooling is regularly disrupted by artillery fire.

10:50 South Korea Ponders Supplying Weapons to Ukraine

As South Korea considers deeper military ties with North Korea, it's considering direct weapons supplies to Ukraine. The South Korean government is envisioning various scenarios of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia and preparing diplomatic, economic, and military responses, according to the presidential office in Seoul. This includes supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation worsens. "We would consider the provision of weapons for defensive purposes as part of the step-by-step scenarios, and if it appears they are going too far, we could also consider an offensive use," a presidential official explained. South Korea, a leading weapons manufacturer, has so far only provided non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, such as mine-clearing gear.

10:20 Ambassador Kelin Predicts "End of Ukraine": Russian Advance Continues Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of engaging in a "proxy war" against Russia. In an interview with the BBC, Kelin predicts the "end of Ukraine" as Russian forces press on. The resistance of Ukraine is weakening, and Russian troops are making daily gains: "The end of this phase will mean the end of Ukraine," Kelin states. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in a tough spot, and Ukraine is in a dire situation. Currently, the Russians control around 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin denies Russian involvement in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, where a British woman lost her life.

09:52 ISW Condemns War Crimes: Systematic Executions and Use of Chemical Weapons The Russian forces are systematically committing war crimes, as per the Institute for the Study of War. This includes ongoing executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the use of chemical weapons. The ISW's assessment suggests that Russian forces have been regularly killing Ukrainian prisoners of war, violating the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. The ISW cites, among other things, a Russian military blogger's post on October 20, which claims the Russians are using chloropicrin - a pesticide and lung-damaging agent - against Ukrainian forces. According to the U.S. Department of State, the Russians have also violated the Chemical Weapons Convention by using chloropicrin and irritants since May of this year.

09:26 North Korea Denies Sending Soldiers to Russia for Ukraine North Korea dismisses claims of sending soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "groundless rumors." The accusations made by South Korea aim to "harm the dignity of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and undermine the legitimate and friendly relations between two sovereign states," says a North Korean representative at a United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York.

09:00 Putin Invites to Summit: Business and Friendship Separate Putin invites to the summit in Russian Kazan. The participation of more than just the BRICS countries shows the influence of Russia, China, and others, according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. The alliance differs from its Western counterpart in one essential aspect.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Agreement in Kyiv: German-Ukrainian Scientific Cooperation Strengthened For the embattled Federal Minister of Education, it's likely a welcome change: Bettina Stark-Watzinger visits Kyiv for talks. The Minister aims to emphasize "Germany's continued solidarity with Ukraine." During the trip, she is set to sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart Oxen Lissowyj. This replaces a predecessor agreement from Soviet times. The agreement aims to strengthen Ukraine's innovative power. This is the second trip of the Minister to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

08:16 Chemical Plant in Russian Tambov Burns: Preliminary Information Suggests No Casualties A Ukrainian drone strike, according to Russian reports, causes an explosion in a chemical plant in the Russian region of Tambov. Governor Maxim Jegorov reports a brief fire but no casualties.

07:49 Russian Kindergarten Receives Model of "Liberated" Bachmut Ruins: Nationalist Youth Indoctrination Early childhood education apparently can never start too early. Russian youth has been militarized for years, with the army being glorified. According to the independent Russian portal "Meduza," a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week, where they were inducted into the nationalist youth organization, Yunarmia. As a special gift, a sergeant major presented them with a model of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bachmut's ruins. The model features the rubble of houses, a tank with the letter Z, and a Russian flag on a building. The theme is "The Liberation of the City of Bachmut," which allows the children to see early on how the Russian liberators work.

07:18 Russian Drone Strike Kills Child and Two Adults in Sumy According to Governor Ihor Kaltschenko, a Russian drone strike on the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy has resulted in the deaths of three people, including a child. A residential building was hit during the nighttime attack, as reported on Telegram.

This isn't the first time: As per the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office, two Ukrainian soldiers, reportedly captured by Russian soldiers, were allegedly murdered near Selydove in the Donetsk region. On October 18, the Russian troops supposedly seized the two unarmed soldiers during an attack on Ukrainian positions and later executed them at close range. The slaughter of prisoners of war violates the Geneva Conventions and is a severe war crime. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have reportedly initiated a criminal investigation under martial law. The Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has also reported this incident to the UN and the Red Cross.

06:19 Harris: If Trump Wins, Ukraine Will Fall to Russia

Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris accuses her Republican opponent Donald Trump of being susceptible to manipulation "by dictators and autocrats." She made this statement during a campaign event in Michigan, highlighting past instances. Trump can allegedly be influenced by flattery and favors from dictators and autocrats, she says. If he wins the November election, Ukraine will reportedly fall to Russia, she warns, which will have globally catastrophic consequences. Harris commends the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine. She believes this will continue, but expresses concern about Trump's proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Russian Distilleries Damaged by Ukrainian Drones

According to Russian reports, two distilleries in the Russian region of Tula, south of Moscow, have been damaged by Ukrainian drone attacks. "Preliminary reports suggest no casualties," the governor of Tula, Dmitri Miliajew, said on Telegram. Emergency response teams are on site, and the situation is under control. The exact extent of the damage to the distilleries in Efremov and Luchkovsky is uncertain. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone attack has also allegedly damaged a heating plant and a building in the Russian region of Bryansk, which borders Ukraine, according to the local governor. Russian air defense units reportedly shot down at least six Ukrainian drones over the area, with no reported injuries.

05:01 Poland Wants Access to Zelensky's Victory Plan's Secret Annexes

Poland's deputy foreign minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, has stated that Warsaw wants to inspect the secret annexes of the victory plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. The Polish news agency PAP reports that Zelensky had mentioned that the full text would not be published and that only selected partners essential for its implementation would have access to certain sections' secret annexes. Bartoszewski explained that Poland is not among the countries that have received full information about the plan. "When Germany spoke of sending helmets to the Ukrainians, we sent 320 tanks. Our contribution was obviously significant," the deputy Polish foreign minister emphasized. "Therefore, I can say with full conviction that we should have access to these records," he added.

04:06 UK Provides Ukraine with a Billion-Pound Loan

The UK has provided a loan of £2.26 billion (approximately $4.41 billion) to Ukraine, according to Defense Minister John Healey. The British contribution is intended for military purposes, potentially including the development of drones with a greater range than some long-range missiles. When asked if Ukraine could use the money to purchase British Storm Shadow missiles for deep strikes into Russia, Healey said, "They are strongly developing the use of drones with even greater range. They will consult with us on how they will use the money and which weapons they need most urgently." This amount is part of a larger planned loan from G7 countries, secured by profits from around $300 billion in frozen Russian state assets in the West.

02:47 North Korean Soldiers in Ukraine War: US to Consult with Allies

Following reports of a suspected deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for use in Ukraine, the US has described the situation as "dangerous." US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, told the UN Security Council, "If true, this is a highly concerning development and an obvious deepening of military relations" between North Korea and Russia. "We are consulting with our allies and partners about the implications of such a significant step," Wood continued.

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" is Released TodayAs a kind of legacy of her husband Alexei, Julia Navalnaya sees the autobiography "Patriot" of the main opposition figure in Russia for many years. The book is released today, not in Russia, but in Russian and 19 other languages, including German. It is an essential testimony of the courage of the sharpest critic of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and of the belief in a better future for Russia, says the 48-year-old. She has completed the over 500-page work with many family photos and political appearances herself after Navalny's death.

00:46 Zelensky Urges Soldiers in Kursk to Maintain Position Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his soldiers to maintain their position in the seized bridgehead within the Russian region of Kursk. Despite numerous reports suggesting that Russian forces are pushing back Ukrainians in the area, Zelensky asserts: "We are steadfast, and I commend every soldier for his valor." He has held discussions with Supreme Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych regarding the situation. "We must not overlook the strategic significance of the Kursk operation. The war should revert to its initial origin. This is a scenario where a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's territory," Zelensky states in his evening address.

23:36 Guterres Set to Engage with Putin As per Russian authorities, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will interact with President Vladimir Putin during his inaugural visit to Russia since the onset of the Russian extensive incursion into Ukraine. The meeting between these two leaders will transpire on Thursday, coinciding with the summit of the so-called BRICS group in Kazan, southwestern Russia, as stated by the Kremlin. This encounter will also touch upon "current issues on the global agenda" alongside UN activities, including "the turmoil in the Middle East and the circumstances in Ukraine".

22:24 Zelensky: U.S. to Provide $800 Million for Drone Manufacturing in Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky discloses that the United States is preparing to provide U.S. $800 million in aid for the production of Ukrainian drones. "Ukraine is grateful for this aid. It is imperative that Ukraine, in the face of all global political threats, can always safeguard its sovereignty," Zelensky mentions in his evening address.

21:51 Report: South Korea Ponders Sending Intelligence Officers to Ukraine According to South Korean media, Seoul is mulling over sending intelligence officers to Ukraine, following allegations that North Korea has dispatched troops to Russia. As per a report sourced from intelligence circles, the government and military are "considering deploying an appropriate workforce to Ukraine, consisting of intelligence officers and specialists in enemy tactics." South Korean personnel could subsequently interrogate or offer translation services for North Korean soldiers if they are apprehended by Ukrainian troops, the report suggests. They would also contribute by providing interpretation services, the report indicates.

The European Union is prepared to allocate approximately 18 billion euros to an international loan for Ukraine, as part of a larger 50 billion US dollar loan approved by the G7.

During his visits to international forums, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged for increased international pressure on North Korea over its potential deployment of soldiers to support Russia in Europe.

