The European Union is committed to the implementation of the Paris Agreement.

After two days of Gaza talks in Qatar, mediators have dispersed. A meeting in Cairo is now planned before the end of next week to close the final gaps towards an agreement.

Talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict have revealed remaining gaps between Israel and the Islamic Hamas group that are expected to be closed in the coming days. Mediating countries Qatar, Egypt, and the US announced this following two days of negotiations in Doha. Both sides were presented with a proposal that aligns with the principles of US President Joe Biden's peace plan. Another meeting in Cairo is scheduled before the end of the week to reach an agreement under these conditions.

"The talks so far have been serious, constructive, and took place in a positive atmosphere," the statement from the three countries reads. "Technical teams" will work on outstanding details for implementation in the coming days, including humanitarian issues, the release of hostages held by Hamas, and prisoners from Israeli jails.

The ceasefire negotiations have managed to address most issues, but a final agreement hinges on the resolution of these technical details. Once these details are ceasefire-related issues such as humanitarian aid, prisoner exchanges, and hostage releases are successfully addressed, a comprehensive accord can be reached.

