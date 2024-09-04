The European Union holds accountability for overseeing the execution of its nuclear program effectively.

Chancellor Scholz Slams Critics of US Missile Deployment in Germany: "Peace Preservation" is the Goal

Chancellor Scholz has taken aim at those opposed to the installation of US missiles in Germany. "Our mission is to preserve tranquility here and avert conflict," stated the SPD politician. "We're solely focused on deterring potential assailants." Scholz mentioned that Russia has been ramping up its weaponry arsenal, particularly in missiles, for years. President Putin has also breached disarmament agreements like the INF treaty and stationed missiles in Kaliningrad, which is just 530 kilometers from Berlin by air. "Ignoring this situation would be negligent," Scholz noted. The Chancellor also emphasized, "Indeed, inaction would also jeopardize peace here. I will not allow that." As a result of Russia's attack on Ukraine, the US and the German government have consented to reposition US missiles of extended range to German ground from 2026. The Left Party (Die Linke) and the AfD oppose this, viewing it as a straightforward arms race that threatens Germany's security. Criticism also arises from sections of the SPD.

15:18 Scholz Promises More IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to Ukraine

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has pledged more IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine. Eight IRIS-T SLM systems and nine IRIS-T SLS systems have been ordered for Ukraine, Scholz revealed during the dedication ceremony of the first IRIS-T air defense system for the German Armed Forces at the German Armed Forces site in Todendorf, Schleswig-Holstein. "Two of each will be delivered this year, with the remaining to follow in 2025." Four IRIS-T SLM systems are already in use in Ukraine, alongside a substantial number of missiles and three associated IRIS-T SLS systems.

14:55 South Korea and New Zealand Call for Russia's Unconditional Withdrawal from Ukraine

South Korea and New Zealand have denounced Russia's invasion of Ukraine in a joint statement, their first such joint meeting in nine years. In the statement, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and New Zealand's Prime Minister Christopher Luxon demanded that Russia withdraw "instantly, thoroughly, and without conditions" from the internationally recognized territories of Ukraine. They also criticized Russia's deepening military ties with North Korea. Yoon asserted that it was "more pressing than ever" for countries such as South Korea and New Zealand to exhibit solidarity during this significant phase when authoritarian powers continue to pose threats.

14:21 Zelensky Explains Government Overhaul: "We Need New Vitality"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country's extensive government revamp is aimed at injecting new vitality. "We need new vitality," Zelensky responded to a query about the reasons for the revamp. "These actions are linked to strengthening our state in various sectors." Ukraine has been safeguarding itself against Russia's attack for over two and a half years. Zelensky also expressed gratitude to the ministers and the entire cabinet.

13:47 German Armed Forces Vouch for IRIS-T SLM System: Shielding Europe from Missiles

The IRIS-T SLM system is not new to Ukraine. To intercept more Russian missiles, the quantity of systems deployed in the country is set to increase from four to ten. It is rumored that a delivery is already complete, according to security sources. In Schleswig-Holstein, the German Armed Forces also plan to utilize IRIS-T.

13:21 Russia: Another settlement near Ukrainian city of Pokrovsk seizedRussia has reportedly seized another settlement near the strategically vital city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine. The Russian Defense Ministry claims that the Russian army has "completely liberated" the village of Karliwka, situated approximately 30 kilometers from Pokrovsk. Pokrovsk serves as a vital logistics hub for the Ukrainian army. Ukrainian troops have been retreating from a Russian offensive in the region for several months.

12:59 Ukraine: Crimea "swarmed with air defense systems"The Russian occupiers of Crimea are utilizing all readily available means to protect the Kerch Bridge, according to the spokesperson of the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk, as reported by Defense Express on Ukrainian national television. Short- and long-range systems, including S-300, S-400 Triumf, S-500 Prometheus, and Pantsir-S1, are supposedly in use. Crimea is "swarmed with air defense systems" because it holds both practical and symbolic significance for the occupiers, Pletenchuk stated. The Kerch Bridge, a prestige project of Russian President Vladimir Putin, connects southern Russia with the unlawfully occupied peninsula and serves as a crucial supply route for Russian forces in southern Ukraine. Skirmishes around the bridge occur regularly. Kyiv has repeatedly announced its intention to liberate the peninsula, making the bridge an essential choke point.

12:32 Putin confirms Xi's Attendance at BRICS Summit in RussiaRussian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia for the upcoming BRICS summit in October. Speaking at a meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin said, "We anticipate the Chinese President Xi Jinping for the BRICS summit." Putin additionally proposed a "bi-lateral meeting" with Xi. Established in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, the BRICS group has since added South Africa and this year, countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Iran. The BRICS nations view themselves as a counterbalance to Western nations. They will convene for a summit in Kazan, Russia, from October 22 to 24. The Kremlin aims to strengthen its influence and foster closer economic ties. Since the commencement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their strategic partnership.

12:00 Poltava Attack Targets Military Personnel and InstructorsThe Russian Ministry of Defense has confirmed that the recent fatal attack on Poltava, Ukraine, was aimed at soldiers and foreign instructors. The target was a military training center, according to the ministry. The institute trains special communication and electronic warfare experts from various military units within the Ukrainian armed forces, as well as operators of unmanned aerial vehicles involved in attacks on civilian Ukrainian territories. Furthermore, the ministry reported using its hypersonic weapon, Kinzhal, against military-industrial facilities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Furthermore, Russian forces have gained control of two more eastern Ukrainian settlements, Prechystivka and Karliwka. According to Ukrainian reports, 50 people were killed in the Poltava attack on Tuesday.

11:43 Baerbock Honors Leaving Ukrainian Foreign MinisterGerman Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has expressed her gratitude towards her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba. In a tweet, she wrote, "Numerous late-night conversations, at G7 meetings, on the front lines, in Brussels, in front of a damaged power plant," she said. "There are few individuals with whom I have collaborated as intensely as you, @DmytroKuleba." She continued, "May you receive my heartfelt best wishes - I look forward to meeting again when peace and freedom have returned to all of Ukraine."

11:24 Russia Revising Nuclear Doctrine in Response to West's ActionsThe Russian presidential administration has disclosed that the actions of the West are compelling Russia to revise its nuclear doctrine. According to the administration, challenges and threats from the West necessitate an update of the doctrine, Russian news agencies cite presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov as stating. Considerations are being given to the possibility of Ukraine using US long-range weapons in its attacks deep into Russian territory. The Ukrainian government has been requesting the US for some time to allow it to attack targets deep within Russia using weapons provided by its allies. "It is evident that the Ukrainians will do this," Peskov told the RIA agency. "We are taking this into account." Russia has confirmed its plans to revise its nuclear doctrine yet remains silent on the specifics. The doctrine permits the use of nuclear weapons if Russia's sovereignty or territorial integrity is violated.

10:19 Munz: Poltava Strike May Turn Against RussiaRussia is launching air strikes on the Ukrainian city of Poltava, with reports suggesting it is one of the heaviest attacks since the war began. Russian media, however, is lauding it as a "major success," according to ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. Meanwhile, Russia appears to be altering its strategy.

09:52 Ukraine Provides Updated Statistics on Russian Troop LossesThe Ukrainian General Staff has released new figures on Russian troop losses in Ukraine. According to the report, Russia has suffered around 620,350 soldiers since February 24, 2022, with a daily loss of 1,390. The report from Kyiv also claims that seven tanks, 30 artillery systems, and 43 drones have been destroyed. In total, Russia has lost 8,618 tanks, 16,848 artillery systems, and 368 aircraft, 328 helicopters, drones, 28 ships, and one submarine, according to Ukraine. Western evaluations estimate lower casualties, but these are likely conservative figures.

09:21 Governor Declares "Dark Day" for Lviv Region - Death Toll RisesThe number of fatalities in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, in the wake of Russian air strikes (see entries 07:18, 06:17, and 05:29), has risen. According to the Lviv region governor, Maksym Kosyzkyj, seven people, including a seven-year-old and a 14-year-old girl, and other children, have lost their lives. "It's a dark day for our region," Kosyzkyj wrote on Telegram, describing the situation as a terrible tragedy. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reported five deaths and more than 30 injuries in a post on X, expressing his condolences to the victims' families.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has stepped down, as indicated by Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefantchuk on Wednesday. Kuleba's departure will be examined at the next meeting, Stefantschuk shared on his Facebook page. Previously, other ministers had also exited their positions (see entries 00:47 and 22:06). This mass resignation is part of a significant transformation within the Ukrainian government. Expect a wave of dismissals on Wednesday, as suggested by the leader of the ruling Servant of the People party's faction, David Arachamia, on Telegram. The following day, Thursday, will be for appointments.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported in his evening address that the Russian rocket attack on Poltava was one of the deadliest single occurrences since the start of the war. He stated that people are still trapped beneath the rubble and called for air defense systems again.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, discussed the situation surrounding nuclear power plants in Ukraine and Russia during a meeting in Kyiv. Grossi plans to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine on Wednesday. According to Reuters, Grossi informed Zelensky that the situation there is "tenuous" and the possibility of a disaster remains. The plant, which came under Russian control shortly after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, is currently inactive. Both parties have repeatedly accused each other of shelling the plant, with both Moscow and Kyiv denying the allegations.

At least two people have lost their lives, and 19 have been injured as a result of Russian airstrikes on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, the region's governor, Maxym Kozytskyi, announced on Telegram.

Ukraine is seeking further assistance in rebuilding its agricultural sector and demining efforts, as reported by the Düsseldorf-based "Rheinische Post," citing a response from the German government to a Union question. This includes a funding program for agricultural land near the frontline, with the German government being asked to consider potential support. A hazard pay premium for personnel is also required, and Ukraine has inquired about whether a Ministry of Agriculture-funded generator program can be extended. Moreover, Ukraine has requested support for demining efforts in areas near the frontline, with the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development already involved in a project to detect and remove mines.

A fire has broken out near Lviv's main railway station following Russian airstrikes on the city in northwestern Ukraine, as reported by Lviv region governor Maxym Kozytskyi on Telegram. Two educational facilities were also damaged, with numerous windows shattered and glass scattered throughout the streets. According to Kozytskyi, several Shahed drones were utilized in the Russian airstrike. Emergency services and rescue units are currently on the scene. The affected schools remain closed, as reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on Telegram. At least six people, including a 10-year-old boy, have been injured. Lviv, located in western Ukraine near the Polish border, has been targeted by attacks numerous times since the start of the war despite its distance from the conflict's frontline in the east.

Kyiv is being attacked by a second wave of Russian air strikes. Defense systems are responding. Witnesses are reporting multiple explosions on the outskirts of Kyiv, suggesting that air defense systems are in use. Simultaneously, the army reports a drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv near the Polish border. Ukraine is on high alert, as reported by the Ukrainian air force on Telegram. Poland activates its own and allied aircraft for the third time in eight days to ensure airspace security in response to Russian air strikes and long-range activity, as reported by the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces.

After the devastating Russian attack on the Ukrainian city of Poltawa, US President Biden promises to provide Ukraine with additional air defense systems. "I strongly condemn this brutal attack," Biden states. The United States will continue to support Kyiv militarily, including providing the air defense systems and capabilities the nation requires to protect its borders. Zelenskyy had renewed his plea to western allies following the attack, with at least 51 fatalities, to expeditiously supply new air defense systems to Ukraine and authorize the use of already-delivered long-range weapons for offensive actions against Russian territory.

Russia launches another drone attack on Kyiv. Ukrainian air defense forces are confronting the attacks on the outskirts of the capital, according to the Ukrainian military's report on Telegram. There is currently no information available on the number of drones used or possible damage. The nighttime attack is part of an escalating series of Russian air strikes on the Ukrainian capital that have increased in frequency in recent weeks.

President Zelenskyy wishes to maintain control of Kursk indefinitely.

Ukraine intends to hold onto the occupied territories within the Russian region of Kursk until Russian leader Putin is ready for negotiations, asserts President Zelensky during his interview with NBC News. The occupation of these areas forms a crucial part of Ukraine's "victory plan," Zelensky claims. Generally speaking, Ukraine holds no interest in acquiring Russian land. Zelensky does not disclose any plans regarding the conquest of additional Russian territories. The Kursk operation was kept under wraps, even US President Biden was kept in the dark.

00:47 Ukrainian Government Departures

Four ministers, including Deputy Minister for European Affairs Olga Stefanishyna, Minister for Strategic Industries Oleksandr Kamyshin, Justice Minister Denys Malyuska, and Environment Minister Ruslan Strilets, tender their resignations ahead of an anticipated Ukrainian cabinet reshuffle. The fate of these ministers in higher-ranking positions remains undecided. "We are expecting a significant government restructuring this week," announce David Arakhamia, the head of the ruling party Servant of the People, on Telegram. "Tomorrow will be a day of dismissals, followed by a day of appointments," Arakhamia declares, considered a close associate of Ukrainian President Zelensky.

23:16 Zelensky Pushes for Long-Range Weapons after Poltava Attack

In response to the fatal Russian rocket strike on Poltava, Ukrainian President Zelensky calls for authorization to utilize long-range weapons against Russia. "If we are capable of destroying the occupiers' launch sites, military airfields, and logistics centers, Russian strikes will no longer be possible," Zelensky suggests in his daily video address. The death toll in Poltava now stands at 51, with 271 casualties, and many more are believed to be buried under the debris.

22:06 Zelensky Displaces Another High-Ranking Official

Rostislav Shurma, the first deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, has been dismissed by President Zelensky, according to presidential decree. The resignation of Olha Stefanishyna, who served as deputy prime minister and minister for European integration in Ukraine, was also announced by the head of parliament. Previous ministers have also submitted their resignations. President Zelensky justifies these changes to strengthen the government, stating, "The fall will be decisive. Our state institutions must be restructured to enable Ukraine to achieve all the results it requires."

21:42 ntv Correspondent in Poltava: "Residents Experienced a Terrifying Moment"

Ukraine reports one of the war's most intense air strikes, resulting in dozens of fatalities and hundreds of injuries. ntv correspondent Kavita Sharma reports that the situation is tense and shares the eyewitness accounts of the rocket attack.

21:25 Ukraine Accuses Russia of Executing POWs

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office alleges that Russian soldiers executed more prisoners of war. Investigations have been initiated into the shootings of three Ukrainians in the Torez area of eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, the office reported on its Telegram channel. According to the available information, the Ukrainians emerged from a bunker with their hands raised. "The occupiers forced them to lie face down on the ground and promptly executed them," the office reports, citing internet videos as evidence.



