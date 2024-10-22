The European Union has likewise participated in the discussions concerning the Czech Republic's entry into the European Union.

15:44 Zelensky: USA backing could sway Germany on NATO issue Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speculates that America's endorsement of Ukraine joining NATO might persuade Germany to reconsider its stance. While France, Britain, and Italy have indicated support for Ukraine's NATO bid, Zelensky mentions in an interview with journalists that Germany remains hesitant. However, he points out that Germany's stance appears to have softened slightly - "it's an observable fact." Regarding his desired invitation to NATO membership, he explains, "they're worried about Russia's response." A larger alliance, he suggests, could impact this stance. "A larger alliance backing us - a definitive yes from the US."

15:21 Karasek: Guterres visiting Putin at BRICS summit is a poor choice According to Russian intelligence, UN Secretary-General Guterres is scheduled to meet with Putin at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Russia expert Niko Karasek views this bilateral meeting as a "favor" to Putin.

14:54 Leaders of Cuba and Brazil cancel BRICS summit attendance The heads of state of Brazil and Cuba have withdrawn from the BRICS summit opening this week in Kazan, as reported by Kyiv Independent, citing Russian media sources. Both leaders are unable to attend due to "unforeseen circumstances," explains Kremlin advisor Yuri Ushakov. Lula, 78, is recovering from a minor brain hemorrhage following a fall at home, and will participate virtually instead. Diaz-Canel, on the other hand, is dealing with "serious energy problems," reports Russian media. Cuba has faced persistent power outages, and Hurricane "Oscar" has contributed to the damage.

14:22 Weber: Putin's efforts to steer BRICS against the West are unlikely to succeed Putin seeks to lead BRICS "against the West," but security expert Joachim Weber outlines why this may not materialize into a genuine, united bloc. This is due in part to the presence of a NATO member at the summit, creating confusion.

13:57 Xi and Modi arrive at Kazan for BRICS summit Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have arrived in Kazan for the BRICS group summit hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Putin's participation in the summit aims to help him escape from his widespread isolation due to the Ukraine conflict, as per Russian reports. Attendees expected at the summit include UN Secretary-General António Guterres and around two dozen heads of state, including Iranian President Massoud Peseschkian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Putin has scheduled bilateral meetings with most leaders on the summit's sidelines.

13:41 EU Parliament approves 35-billion-euro Ukraine aid package The European Parliament has given the green light to a fresh Ukraine aid package with a value of up to 35 billion euros. With a majority vote of 518 in favor, 56 against, and 61 abstentions, the funds will help Ukraine cover its most pressing financial needs stemming from the Russian invasion next year. Parliament President Roberta Metsola described it as a "strong statement" against Russia, the aggressor, who must compensate for the damage in Ukraine. Ukraine will not be required to repay the loan; rather, interest and repayment will be covered by the income derived from frozen Russian assets. Approximately 210 billion euros of Russian central bank assets are currently frozen under EU sanctions, generating estimated annual interest earnings of up to 3 billion euros.

13:20 ECtHR reprimands Russia for human rights violations with "foreign agent" law Russia has breached human rights by implementing its "foreign agent" law, according to a ruling handed down by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR). The court in Strasbourg ruled that the regulations are discriminatory and conflicting with freedom of expression, serving to intimidate and punish rather than safeguard national security. Over 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the disbanded Memorial organization, had filed the complaint.

13:01 Schulze: Putin's aim of establishing an "anti-Western bloc" at BRICS summit is outdated Development Minister Svenja Schulze accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of striving to present BRICS as an "anti-Western" bloc ahead of the Russian Kazan BRICS summit. Schulze advocated offering neutral member states such as Brazil, India, and South Africa "better prospects for fair cooperation" as an alternative. She suggested expanding collaboration in infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America as an example. "Putin's ideology, which seeks to project himself as the leader of an anti-Western alliance in Kazan, is outdated in today's multipolar world." stated Schulze. "This is also evident by the fact that many BRICS summit participants also partake in G7 gatherings and cooperate effectively with us."

12:27 Russia claims capture of another village Russian forces have reportedly seized the village of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, as reported by the state-owned TASS news agency. The village is situated in the Donetsk region, which, along with Luhansk, forms the industrialized Donbass. Both regions are annexed but only partly under Russian command. Russian troops have been gradually advancing and capturing often damaged villages for months, regularly announcing the capture of such villages.

12:10 Munz: Quality Isn't Factor with Potential North Korean Soldiers in RussiaInternational agencies and nations are baffled over the possibility of North Korean troops potentially fighting for Russia. ntv correspondent Rainer Munz clarifies that the claims are still unsubstantiated and discusses the potential motives of Moscow if the speculations prove true. He also touches on potential counter-measures.

11:46 UkraineDowns 42 of 60 Russian DronesAnother night without respite: Ukraine's air defense reportedly took down 42 out of a total of 60 Russian drones during the night. The drones were allegedly intercepted above the country's center, south, and east.

11:20 No Power in Enerhodar Power Plant CityAs per Russian reports, power has been cut off in the occupied Enerhodar power plant city near the southeastern Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia following drone attacks. A life was claimed in the Ukrainian attack, according to a Telegram message from Yevhen Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the Russian-occupied section of the Zaporizhzhia region. Air defense remains operational. Since March 2022, the Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian control. The six blocks were shut down for safety reasons, but the vital cooling supply is frequently disrupted due to artillery attacks.

10:50 South Korea Contemplates Arms Supply to UkraineIn response to strengthening military ties between North Korea and Russia, the South Korean government is considering supplying weapons directly to Ukraine. The South Korean presidential office in Seoul divulges plans to implement diplomatic, economic, and military measures for various scenarios of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation deteriorates. "We would consider the supply of weapons for defensive purposes as part of the sequential scenarios, and if things turn excessive, we could also consider an offensive deployment," a presidential official states. Till now, South Korea, a major arms manufacturer, has only supplied non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, like mine-clearing gear.

10:20 Russian Ambassador Foresees "End of Ukraine"Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of waging a "proxy war" against Russia. At the same time, he predicts the "end of Ukraine" in an interview with the BBC, as Russian forces continue their advance. The resistance of Ukraine is dwindling, and Russian troops are making daily gains: "The end of this phase will mean the end of Ukraine," says Kelin. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in a desperate situation, and the country is suffering. Currently, Russian troops occupy approximately 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denies Russian involvement in the Novichok attacks in Salisbury in 2018, in which a British woman passed away.

09:52 ISW Condemns Prisoner Killings and Chemical Weapon Use: Russia Systematically Committing War CrimesThe Russian forces continue to systematically violate international laws, including executing Ukrainian prisoners of war and using chemical weapons, as stated by the Institute for the Study of War. This includes the October 18 killings of two bound Ukrainian prisoners of war (see entry at 06:48). According to ISW's evaluation, Russian forces have been frequently executing Ukrainian prisoners of war, violating the Geneva Convention on Prisoners of War. The Institute cites a Russian military blogger's post on October 20, where he published a video claiming that Russian forces are using chloropicrin – a pesticide and lung-damaging agent – against Ukrainian forces. The U.S. Department of State also reported in May of this year that Russian forces are using chloropicrin and irritants, breaching the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

09:26 North Korea Denies 'Baseless Rumors' of Deploying Soldiers to RussiaNorth Korea dismisses allegations of sending its soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine as "baseless rumors." The claims made by South Korea aim to "tarnish the reputation of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and undermine the legitimate and friendly relations between two sovereign nations," stated a North Korean representative at a United Nations General Assembly committee meeting in New York.

09:00 Putin Calls for Big Summit in Russian KazanPutin invites to the major summit in Russian Kazan. The involvement of more than just the BRICS countries shows the influence of Russia, China, and Co., asserts ntv correspondent Rainer Munz. However, in one essential aspect, the alliance differs from its Western counterpart.

08:48 Stark-Watzinger Signs Bilateral Agreement in KyivFor the controversial Federal Minister of Education, it's probably a welcome change: Bettina Stark-Watzinger travels to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for talks. With the visit, the Minister aims to emphasize "Germany's continued solidarity with Ukraine," as previously announced. During the trip, she is set to sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart Oxen Lissowyj. This agreement replaces a former agreement from the Soviet era. The Minister, who has been criticized, among other things, for her dismissal of State Secretary, is accompanied by a high-ranking scientific delegation. The new agreement aims to strengthen Ukraine's innovative capacity. This marks the Minister's second trip to Kyiv since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in its entirety in 2022.

07:49 Early Russian Education: Kindergarten Visits Military Base, Receives Bachmut Destruction ModelEarly learning in Russia seems to commence at an early age. For years now, children have been led towards a militaristic mindset, with the army being highly praised. As reported by the independent Russian source "Meduza", a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week, where they were introduced to the nationalist youth organization, Junarmija. To celebrate the occasion, a sergeant major gifted them a unique souvenir: a homemade replica of the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bachmut's ruins. The model depicts the destruction of houses, a tank with the letter Z, and a Russian flag on a building. Named "The Liberation of the City of Bachmut," the pure-hearted young minds can learn about the significant role of the Russian liberators.

07:18 Tragic Russian Drone Strike Kills Child and Two Adults in SumyIn a drone strike carried out by the Russians on the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy, three unfortunate lives were lost, including a child, as reported by Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential building was hit during the night, as detailed on Telegram.

06:48 Donetsk Soldiers Allegedly Killed Two Captured Ukrainian SoldiersThis isn't an uncommon incident: According to the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office, two Ukrainian soldiers recently captured by Russian soldiers in the Donetsk region near Selydove were brutally killed. On October 18, it is claimed that the Russian forces captured the two unarmed soldiers during an offensive on Ukrainian positions, made them lie down face down, and later executed them at close range. The killing of prisoners of war goes against the Geneva Conventions and is a serious violation of the law of war. Ukrainian law enforcement agencies have supposedly conducted a criminal investigation under the provisions of the law of war. The Ukrainian Ombudsman, Dmytro Lubinets, has notified the UN and the Red Cross about the incident.

06:19 Harris Warns that if Trump Wins, Ukraine Will Fall to RussiaDemocratic US presidential nominee Kamala Harris accuses Trump of being easily influenced by dictators and autocrats, a trait she alleges he has already displayed. During a campaign event in the state of Michigan, she suggests that if Trump wins the November election, Ukraine will fall under Russian control, with severe global repercussions. She commends the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine and believes this collaboration will persist, but she is concerned about Trump's closeness to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

05:50 Tula Distilleries Damaged in Ukrainian Drone Attacks

According to Russian announcements, two distilleries situated in the Tula region of Russia, south of Moscow, have been struck in Ukrainian drone attacks. "Preliminary reports indicate no casualties," reported Tula's governor, Dmitri Miliajew, via Telegram. Emergency response specialists are on-site, and the situation is under control. The extent of the drone attack on the distilleries in the city of Yefremov and the village of Luschkowski is not yet clear. In addition, a Ukrainian drone attack has also damaged a heating plant and a building in the Russian region of Bryansk, which is adjacent to Ukraine, as announced by the local governor. Russian air defenses have reportedly shot down at least six Ukrainian drones over the region, with no casualties reported.

05:01 Poland Seeks Access to Secret Annexes of Zelensky's Victory Plan

Poland's Deputy Foreign Minister Wladyslaw Bartoszewski has requested access to the secret annexes of the victory plan presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. The Polish news agency PAP reported this. During the plan's presentation, Zelensky pointed out that the full text would not be published, and that only certain essential partners for implementation would be granted access to the secret annexes of select sections. Bartoszewski explained that Poland remains uninformed about the details of the plan. "When Germany pledged helmets for the Ukrainians, we gave them 320 tanks. Our support has clearly been significant," the deputy Polish foreign minister declared. "Therefore, I have no doubt that we should have access to these files," he added.

04:06 UK Provides £2.26 Billion Loan to Ukraine for Military Purposes

Britain has made a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (approximately 4.41 billion dollars) available to Ukraine. Defense Minister John Healey confirmed this, stating that the British financing would only be utilized for military purposes. This could include the development of drones with a greater range than certain long-range missiles. When queried if Ukraine could purchase British Storm Shadow missiles for strikes deep into Russia with the funds, Healey said: "They are strongly prioritizing the use of drones with even greater range. They will consult with us on how best to use the money and which weapons are most urgently required." The loan amount represents a sizable portion of a larger planned loan from the G7 countries, secured through profits derived from about 300 billion dollars in frozen Russian state assets in Western nations.

02:47 US to Consult with Allies Regarding Suspected Deployment of North Korean Soldiers to Ukraine War

After reports of a suspected deployment of North Korean soldiers to Russia for involvement in the Ukraine conflict, the US has deemed this development "dangerous." "If the rumors are true," stated US Ambassador to the United Nations, Robert Wood, before the UN Security Council, "this represents a significant escalation of military relations." Wood continued, "We are examining the implications of such a move with our allies and partners."

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Unveiled TodayAs a tribute to her late husband Alexey, Julia Navalnaya introduces the autobiography "Patriot" by Russia's prominent opposition figure for numerous years. The book hits the shelves today, not in Russia, but in Russian and 19 other languages, such as German. The 48-year-old considers it an essentialtestimony to the daring of the harshest critic of Kremlin head Vladimir Putin and the faith in a better future for Russia. She finished writing the over 500-page manuscript filled with family photos and political appearances after Navalny's demise, by herself.

00:46 Zelensky Encourages Troops in Kursk to PersevereUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his soldiers to withstand in the seized bridgehead in the Russian region of Kursk. Despite numerous reports indicating that Russian troops are pushing the Ukrainians back there, Zelensky insists: "We are staying put, and I applaud every soldier for his valor." He consulted with Supreme Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych on the situation. "We must not forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic objective. The war should return to the territory that spawned it. This is when a buffer zone is developed on the aggressor's land," says Zelensky in his daily evening message.

23:36 Guterres to Discuss Global Matters with PutinPer Kremlin statements, UN Secretary-General António Guterres will hold a one-on-one meeting with President Vladimir Putin during his initial visit to Russia since the commencement of Russia's massive offensive in Ukraine. The meeting between the two leaders will take place on Thursday at the summit for the so-called BRICS group in Kazan, southwestern Russia, the Kremlin reveals. Guterres and Putin's meeting will additionally tackle "current worldwide topics on the agenda" besides UNO affairs, including "the Middle East dilemma and the situation in Ukraine".

22:24 Zelensky Reports US Aid for Drone Creation in UkraineUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shares that the USA is preparing a 800 million dollar aid package for the production of Ukrainian drones. "Ukraine appreciates this support. We need Ukraine to protect its sovereignty despite worldwide political threats," says Zelensky in his daily evening address.

21:51 Rumors: South Korea Ponders Sending Spies to UkraineAccording to South Korean media allegations, Seoul is contemplating sending intelligence operatives to Ukraine following reports of North Korea sending soldiers to Russia. According to a report sourced from intelligence sources, the government and military are "thinking about implementing a plan to send an appropriate number of forces to Ukraine, including intelligence operatives and war tactics pros." South Korean operatives could then interrogate or translate for North Korean soldiers captured by Ukrainian troops, as per the report. They would also offer Kiev information about North Korea's military strategies.

