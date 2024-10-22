Skip to content
The European Union expresses criticism towards Russia's supposed attempts at manipulation within Moldova

The EU acknowledges significant Russian attacks against democracy within prospective nation Moldova. As stated by EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell on behalf of the member states, "The European Union condemns the unprecedented malicious meddling of Russia in the presidential elections and constitutional referendum in Moldova."

This statement implies a vast operation led by Russia and its associated entities intended to disrupt the democratic election processes in the country situated between Romania and Ukraine.

Residents of the former Soviet republic Moldova were invited for a constitutional referendum and presidential vote on Sunday. A slim majority supported incorporating the EU path into their constitution, while the incumbent pro-Western president, Maia Sandu, also secured a win. However, she fell short of gaining an outright majority and will now have to compete in a second election within roughly two weeks.

The EU member states expressed appreciative sentiments toward the referendum's outcome. According to the statement, "The citizens of the Republic of Moldova have made a groundbreaking decision." The results mirror their aspirations for a peaceful, autonomous, stable, democratic, and prosperous Moldova.

The EU's statement does not offer specifics regarding Russia's interference in Moldova. Following the vote, President Sandu alleged that 300,000 votes were bought and that over tens of millions of euros were spent by criminal organizations functioning in alliance with foreign powers to propagate falsehoods and disinformation.

The EU's condemnation of Russia's interference suggests that their actions aimed to disrupt the democratic process during Moldova's elections and referendum, not just influence the outcome.

The allegations made by President Sandu after the vote highlight potential instances of interference, such as the buying of 300,000 votes and the spreading of falsehoods and disinformation, which could be considered forms of electoral interference.

