The European Space Agency Initiates Hera Venture for Enhanced Humanity Impact Defense

Leaving off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the European Space Agency (ESA)'s "Hera" asteroid mission is set to take off on Monday (16:52 UTC). This mission aims to boost our defenses against potential future asteroid collisions. The "Hera" spacecraft will delve into the aftermath of the DART mission's impact on Dimorphos, the smaller companion of a dual asteroid system, which transpired two years prior.

The spacecraft will embark on its journey with a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. But, hold your horses, as lateness is a regular occurrence in space missions, with a launch period of roughly three weeks, as mentioned by ESA. Post this extended duration, "Hera" will finally come face to face with the asteroid.

