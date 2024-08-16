- The European Parliament has voted in favour of the report.

Before state elections in Eastern Germany, the presidents of the parliaments in Thuringia and Brandenburg, and the Saxon parliamentary president, urge eligible voters to use their voting rights to promote social cohesion. "It's about whether our states will strengthen unity - or lose their future prospects due to the rise of extremist forces," they say in a joint statement by Birgit Pommer (Thuringia), Ulrike Liedtke (Brandenburg), and Matthias Rößler (Saxony). "And it's about protecting liberal democracy, which makes it possible to peacefully seek answers to the major challenges of our time."

Elections on September 1st and 22nd

New state parliaments will be elected in Thuringia and Saxony on September 1st. In Brandenburg, voters will decide on the future composition of their state parliament on September 22nd.

"This year's elections are crucial," emphasized Liedtke. The positive development of the eastern states is based on peaceful coexistence and the commitment of many people to unity.

"Democracy means participating," explained Pommer. "It's not a given and was peacefully achieved in 1989." Discussions, demonstrations, and protests are part of a vibrant democracy, said Rößler. "But decisions are ultimately made in parliament. And who sits there is decided by citizens in free elections." This is what the people in Eastern Germany fought for in the peaceful revolution of 1989.

