The European Parliament has sought out €300,000 from Jean-Marie Le Pen

The European Parliament is requiring Jean-Marie Le Pen, the pioneer of the radical group Front National, to return approximately 300,000 euros due to incorrect financial reporting during his tenure as a French MEP. Sources familiar with the matter have confirmed that the European Parliament has already demanded repayment from Le Pen. His lawyer, François Wagner, shares that Le Pen has taken the case to the EU Court of Justice.

Le Pen's accounting errors center around "administrative expenses," a category not permitted for campaign-related purposes. The European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF) alleges that Le Pen submitted several billable items that could be categorized as campaign resources, such as fliers, pens, ties, and umbrellas. He also requested reimbursement for virtual reality glasses, fitness bands, and 129 bottles of wine.

Daughter faces political turmoil

This ongoing issue is independent of Marine Le Pen's trial in Paris, which focuses on misusing EU funds for unofficial party jobs, disguised as employment for parliamentary aides. Although her father, Jean-Marine Le Pen, is also involved in this case, his health has rendered him unable to stand trial.

The European Parliament insists it has the authority to recoup overpaid funds if clear records of their usage do not exist. According to the Parliament, this does not undermine ongoing legal investigations.

Marine Le Pen, who currently leads the renamed successor party Rassemblement National in the French National Assembly, vigorously disputed all accusations at the trial's initiation. She claimed to have "conformed to no rules." If found guilty, she could face up to ten years in prison and an election ban.

This potential conviction could hinder her ambition to run in the 2027 presidential election. Apart from Le Pen, her party, as well as 24 other individuals linked to her, are also indicted in this case.

