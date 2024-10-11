The European Parliament has passed a resolution pertaining to the circumstances in the Middle East.

After the Islamist-driven attack in Solingen, the coalition government is finalizing a security plan. This includes the "systematic expulsion and removal of international violent offenders," as per Interior Minister Faeser's statement. A parliamentary vote is imminent now.

Following extensive deliberations, the components of this so-called security plan have been decided upon by the coalition factions. The changes pertaining to migration policies, enhanced investigative powers for federal security forces, and firearm laws will be implemented in consideration of the Bundestag's expert testimony, as declared jointly by the SPD, Green, and FDP factions' deputy leaders, Dirk Wiese, Konstantin von Notz, and Konstantin Kuhle.

The proposed amendments will be tabled for approval during the Interior Committee meeting next Wednesday. Subsequently, a parliamentary vote is scheduled for the same week, as per the three politicians' clarification, so that the Bundesrat can be reached by October 18th. The details of these proposed changes were initially kept under wraps.

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser lauded this agreement. "I am profoundly pleased with the alliance's consensus, achieved through productive and amicable discussions," she remarked in Berlin. "Our security plan bolster's our nation's internal security," she emphasized.

This move, she explained, is "the proper countermeasure to the significant present threats, especially from Islamist terrorism, following the heinous attack in Solingen." Alongside fortifying measures against violent crime and reinforcing firearm laws, additional policing powers will also be granted, thereby ensuring the "systematic expulsion and removal of international violent offenders."

The security plan was introduced by the federal government in response to the knife attacks in Mannheim and Solingen. It entails stricter firearm regulations, particularly concerning the handling of knives, but also enhanced capacities for security forces, tighter residence restrictions, and operational limitations for refused asylum-seekers. After the initial parliamentary debate and an experts' hearing, coalition MPs, particularly from SPD and Greens, expressed a need for modifications.

