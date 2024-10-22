The European Parliament endorses a €35 billion financial plan

The European Parliament Endorses a 35 Billion Euro Aid Package for Ukraine The European Parliament endorsed a potential aid package worth up to 35 billion euros for Ukraine. The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) approved the loan with a substantial majority of 518 votes in favor, 56 against, and 61 abstentions. This loan is scheduled to be disbursed next year and will cater to Ukraine's most pressing financial requirements during the Russian conflict. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola referred to it as a "powerful statement" that Russia, as the aggressor, should bear the responsibility for the damages in Ukraine. The loan will not require Ukraine to make repayments; instead, interest and repayment costs will be covered by the revenues from the frozen Russian assets. Approximately 210 billion euros of the Russian Central Bank's assets have been frozen under EU sanctions against Russia. The estimated annual interest income derived from these assets is up to 3 billion euros.

13:01 Schulze: Putin Strives for "Anti-Western Coalition" Russia is accused of violating human rights through its "foreign agents" law, as ruled by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The judges in Strasbourg have concluded that these regulations are damaging and incompatible with freedom of expression. Instead of safeguarding national security, as stated by Moscow, the law is used to intimidate and punish. More than 100 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), including the banned Memorial organization, filed the complaint.

13:01 Schulze: Putin Seeks "Anti-Western Coalition" Development Minister Svenja Schulze criticizes Russian President Vladimir Putin for attempting to position the BRICS group as an "anti-Western" coalition ahead of the BRICS summit in Kazan. The response should be to provide better cooperation prospects to neutral members of the group, such as Brazil, India, and South Africa, the SPD politician suggested. She suggested an increased involvement in the development of infrastructure projects in Asia, Africa, and Latin America as an example. "Putin's isolationist mentality, who strives to present himself as the leader of an anti-Western group in Kazan, is outdated in today's multi-polar world," according to Schulze. "This is further demonstrated by the fact that many of the BRICS guests are also attending G7 meetings and collaborating effectively with us."

12:27 Russia Reports Capture of Another Village Russian troops have taken control of the village of Novosadove in eastern Ukraine, as reported by the Russian Defense Ministry, according to the TASS news agency. This village is located in the Donetsk region, which along with Luhansk, forms the industrial heartland of Donbass. Both regions have been annexed but are only partially under Russian control. For several months, Russian troops have been slowly but steadily advancing, regularly announcing the capture of often-destroyed villages.

12:10 Munz: It's "Not About Quality" with North Korean Soldiers Intelligence agencies and countries are seeking clarification on the possibility of North Korean soldiers participating in Russia's conflict in Ukraine. However, the allegations have not been substantiated, and ntv journalist Rainer Munz provides an explanation of what Russia might be pursuing if the confirmation arrives. He also lists potential counter-services.

11:46 Ukraine Downs Multiple Drones Every night is marked by attacks: Ukraine's air defense shoots down 42 out of 60 Russian drones, according to the Ukrainian authorities. They are predominantly intercepted over the center, south, and east of Ukraine.

11:20 Power Outage in Enerhodar According to Russian reports, power has been lost in the occupied city of Enerhodar near the southeastern Ukrainian Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, following drone attacks. A man was killed in the Ukrainian attack, according to Yevgeny Balitsky, the Moscow-appointed governor of the Russian-occupied portion of the Zaporizhzhia region, in a Telegram message. Air defenses remain active. The Zaporizhzhia NPP has been under Russian control since March 2022. The six blocks have been shut down due to safety concerns, but the essential power supply necessary for cooling is frequently disrupted by artillery attacks.

10:50 South Korea Considers Weapon Supplies to Ukraine In response to the intensified military ties between North Korea and Russia, the South Korean government is exploring direct weapon supplies to Ukraine. The presidential office in Seoul has disclosed that it is preparing diplomatic, economic, and military measures for various scenarios of military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including the provision of lethal weapons to Ukraine if the situation deteriorates. "We would consider the supply of weapons for defensive purposes as part of the sequential scenarios, and if the situation seems to be escalating, we could also consider an offensive deployment," a presidential official said. South Korea, a prominent arms producer, has thus far only supplied non-lethal equipment to Ukraine, such as mine clearance gear.

10:20 Russian Ambassador Predicts "End of Ukraine" Moscow's ambassador to London, Andrei Kelin, accuses Britain of waging a "proxy war" against Russia. At the same time, he predicts the "end of Ukraine" in an interview with the BBC, as Russian forces continue to gain ground. The Ukrainian resistance is growing weaker and weaker, and Russian troops are making steady progress: "The end of this phase will mean the end of Ukraine," says Kelin. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in a desperate situation, and Ukraine is in a critical condition. Currently, Russian troops control approximately 18% of Ukraine. In the interview, Kelin also denies Russia's involvement in the 2018 Novichok attacks in Salisbury, which resulted in a British woman's death.

Russian forces persistently engage in egregious violations of international law, such as the systematic execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war and the utilization of chemical weapons, as substantiated by the Institute for the Analysis of War. This persistent pattern of atrocities extends beyond the murder of two Ukrainian prisoners of war on October 18 (as detailed at 06:48). According to the Institute's analysis, Russian forces have increasingly resorted to killing Ukrainian prisoners of war, disregarding the Geneva Convention's protections for prisoners of war. The Institute cites, amongst other evidence, a post by a Russian military blogger on October 20, wherein he posted a video asserting Russian forces' use of chloropicrin - a toxic and lung-damaging agent - against Ukrainian forces. The US Department of State reported in May of this year that Russian forces had been using chloropicrin and other harmful substances, in contravention of the Chemical Weapons Convention, to which Russia is a signatory.

North Korea denies speculations of sending its soldiers to Russia for deployment in Ukraine, labeling these suggestions as "baseless rumors." North Korea's representative at a UN General Assembly committee meeting in New York asserted that these claims were intended to tarnish North Korea's reputation and obstruct the positive relationships between the two nations.

Putin extends an invitation to a significant summit in Russian Kazan, demonstrating Russia, China, and their allied nations' growing influence. According to an ntv correspondent's analysis, the participation of more than just the BRICS nations indicates Russia, China, and their partners' growing sway. However, there is a crucial distinction between this alliance and its Western counterpart.

Bettina Stark-Watzinger, the German Federal Minister of Education, travels to Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, for talks. This visit aims to emphasize Germany's continued solidarity with Ukraine, as announced previously. During her trip, she is set to sign a new bilateral agreement on scientific and technological cooperation with her Ukrainian counterpart, Oxen Lissowyj. This agreement replaces a previous one from Soviet times. The visit aims to strengthen Ukraine's innovative capabilities. This is Stark-Watzinger's second visit to Kyiv since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

A chemical factory in the Russian Tambov region allegedly suffered an explosion due to a Ukrainian drone strike, according to Russian reports. However, there were no reported casualties. The Tambov Oblast is located approximately 400 kilometers from Ukraine's border, with Tambov's capital situated halfway between Moscow and Million-strong Volgograd.

Early childhood education appears to commence at an early age in Russia. For several years, Russian children have been subjected to military indoctrination, with the army glorified. As reported by the independent Russian portal "Meduza," a kindergarten group in the Rostov region visited a local military base this week, where they were inducted into the nationalist youth organization, Yunarmia. To commemorate the occasion, a sergeant major presented them with a special gift: a homemade model of the debris from the destroyed Ukrainian city of Bucha. The model depicted the ruins of houses, a tank bearing the letter Z, and a Russian flag on a building. The theme was "The Liberation of the City of Bucha," teaching children at a young age about Russia's liberators' work.

Three individuals, including a child, were killed in a Russian drone strike on the eastern Ukrainian border region of Sumy, according to Governor Ihor Kaltschenko. A residential building was hit during the night, as he announced on Telegram.

Two Ukrainian prisoners of war were allegedly murdered by Russian soldiers near Selydove in the Donetsk region, according to the Donetsk Prosecutor's Office. On October 18, Kremlin forces reportedly captured the unarmed soldiers during an attack on Ukrainian positions, forced them to lie face down on the ground, and subsequently shot them at close range. This violation of the Geneva Conventions constitutes a serious war crime, and Ukraine's law enforcement agencies have launched a criminal investigation under martial law. Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets also reported this incident to the UN and the Red Cross.

Democratic US presidential candidate Kamala Harris accuses her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, of being easily influenced by "dictators and autocrats." She argues that Trump has been manipulated by such rulers in the past. If Trump wins the November election, she warns, Ukraine will fall to Russia, with devastating global consequences. Harris praises the bipartisan cooperation in Congress to support Ukraine, expressing concern about Trump's close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As per Russian accounts, two alcohol factories in Tula, a Russian region situated south of Moscow, have reportedly sustained damage due to Ukrainian drone assaults. Initial reports indicate no casualties, the governor of Tula, Dmitri Miliajew, announced via Telegram. Emergency services personnel are on-site, and the situation appears to be under control. The exact extent of the harm to the distilleries in Efremov and Luschkowski is unclear at this moment. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone strikes have also resulted in damage at a heating facility and a building in the Bryansk region of Russia, which shares a border with Ukraine, as per the local governor's statements. Russian air defense units claimed to have shot down at least six Ukrainian drones over the area, with no reported injuries.

05:01 Poland Demands Access to Hidden Sections of Zelensky's Victory Strategy

Poland's deputy foreign minister, Wladyslaw Bartoszewski, expressed Poland's desire to inspect the secret sections of the victory strategy presented by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week. According to the Polish Press Agency (PAP), Zelensky had mentioned during the presentation that the full text would not be made public and that only essential partners for implementation would have access to the confidential documents of certain sections. Bartoszewski indicated that Poland was not among the countries granted full information on the strategy. "When Germany declared sending helmets to the Ukrainians, we provided 320 tanks. Our contribution was evidently significant," Bartoszewski stated. "Thus, I can unequivocally argue that we ought to have access to these files," he concluded.

04:06 London Provides Kyiv with a Billion-Pound Loan

The UK has provided a loan of 2.26 billion pounds (approximately 4.41 billion USD) to Ukraine, as reported by Defense Minister John Healey. The British financing will be utilized exclusively for military purposes, potentially including the development of drones capable of traveling further than some long-range missiles. When asked if Ukraine could also utilize the funds to buy British Storm-Shadow missiles for strikes deep into Russia, Healey mentioned, "They are rapidly strengthening their deployment of drones with even greater ranges. They will consult with us about how to use the funds and which weapons they deem most crucial at this time." The amount represents a portion of a planned larger loan from the G7 countries, secured using profits from around 300 billion USD in frozen Russian state assets in the West.

02:47 Reports of North Korean Soldiers in the Ukraine War: USA to Consult with Allies

Following claims of North Korean soldiers allegedly being deployed to Russia to participate in Ukraine, the US has expressed concerns. US Ambassador to the UN, Robert Wood, told the UN Security Council, "If true, this is a highly concerning situation and a clear indication of the deepening of military relations between North Korea and Russia." Wood added, "We are consulting with our allies and partners on the potential implications of such a significant step."

01:47 Navalny's Autobiography "Patriot" Released Today

Julia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexey Navalny, considers her husband's autobiography "Patriot" as a kind of legacy. The book is set to be released today in Russian, as well as 19 other languages, including German. It serves as an important account of Navalny's courage in opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin and his belief in a better future for Russia. Navalnaya completed the over 500-page work filled with family photographs and political appearances after her husband's demise.

00:46 Zelensky Encourages His Soldiers in Kursk to Persevere

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky encourages his soldiers to hold their ground in the territory they have captured in the Russian region of Kursk. Despite numerous reports suggesting that Russian troops are driving Ukrainian forces back, Zelensky asserts, "We are maintaining our position, and I express my gratitude to each soldier for his bravery." He has consulted with Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi and Chief of the General Staff Anatoly Barhylevych regarding the situation. "We must not forget that the Kursk operation serves a strategic purpose. The conflict must return to the territory from which it originated. This transpires once a buffer zone is established on the aggressor's land," Zelensky said in his evening address.

23:36 UN Secretary-General Guterres to Meet Putin

The Kremlin announced that UN Secretary-General António Guterres will meet with President Vladimir Putin during his first visit to Russia since the commencement of Russia's large-scale offensive in Ukraine. The meeting between the two leaders is scheduled for Thursday, taking place on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, southwestern Russia. The meeting will discuss "activities of the UN" and "current global issues," including the "Middle East crisis" and the situation in Ukraine," according to the Kremlin announcement.

22:24 Zelensky: USA to Send Aid for Ukrainian Drone Production

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that the USA is preparing aid worth 800 million dollars to support the production of Ukrainian drones. Zelensky stated, "Ukraine is grateful for this support. It is crucial for Ukraine, despite all the political threats in the world, to always protect its sovereignty."

21:51 Update: South Korea Ponders Sending Spy Agents to UkraineAccording to South Korean news outlets, Seoul is contemplating dispatching spy agents to Ukraine following unsubstantiated claims of North Korea deploying troops in Russia. As per a source in the intelligence community, the government and military are scrutinizing a proposal to send a sufficient number of individuals, such as intelligence analysts and specialists in enemy maneuvers, to Ukraine. If captured by Ukrainian forces, these South Korean agents could question or offer translation assistance to North Korean soldiers, the report suggests. Furthermore, they would supply Kyiv with insights into North Korea's military strategies.

