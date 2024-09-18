Skip to content
The European court annuls substantial penalties levied against Google in previous rulings

Google is exempted from paying the approximate 1.5 billion Euros.
In the case concerning a billion-dollar fine for anticompetitive practices, Google came out on top. The European Union's Competition Commission didn't provide enough evidence to prove that Google misused its monopoly in search engine advertising using its AdSense for Search service, as per the ruling of the EU Court of Justice. The judges highlighted the length of certain contract terms that the competition authorities found objectionable, along with the determination of which market these conditions applied to. Due to these flaws, the €1.49 billion fine was rejected. There's still an option to file an appeal at the European Court of Justice. The fine was issued back in 2016.

Additional details are forthcoming

Despite the EU's efforts to regulate Google's advertising practices, the fine imposed on the tech giant for alleged monopoly misuse in the search engine market was ultimately overturned due to technicalities in the case. The economy, with its reliance on tech giants like Google, will continue to watch closely as this legal saga unfolds.

