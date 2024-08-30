- The European Council has likewise endorsed a resolution outlining the European Union's part in the battle against terrorism.

Engaging home matches, tough road trips: Bundesliga football club Eintracht Frankfurt has been given some intriguing assignments in the revamped Europa League group stage. The 2022 champions will entertain Slavia Prague, Ferencváros Budapest, Viktoria Plzeň, and Latvian champions FK RFS from Riga at home. On the road, the Hessians will encounter AS Roma, Olympique Lyon, Danish champions FC Midtjylland, and Besiktas Istanbul. This is the outcome of the draw in Monaco.

Every one of the 36 teams - an increase from 32 - will participate in four home games and four away games. The top eight teams in the standings will move on to the knockout round of 16. Teams ranking 9th to 24th will engage in a knockout round to determine who advances. The opening game is set for September 25/26. The group stage will come to a close on January 30, 2025. The final will be held on May 21, 2024, in Bilbao.

Eintracht Frankfurt, the 2022 Europa League champions, have some notable opponents in their group stage, including AS Roma and Olympique Lyon. The Europa League group stage assignments for Eintracht Frankfurt also include tough road trips to Danish champions FC Midtjylland and Besiktas Istanbul.

Read also: