- The European Council has decided to continue dialogues on the migration issue.

Intra-Government Coalition, Union, and States Consensus to Persist in Immigration Discussion

Germany's Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) disclosed in a statement that a consensus has been reached among the coalition, union, and states to carry on discussions regarding immigration issues. Faeser stated, "The discussions were focused, transparent, and productive. Now, it's about meticulously examining specific aspects we discussed privately and continuing the dialogue. We have mutually agreed on this." The meeting was held under confidentiality, and Faeser refrained from revealing the meeting's content details.

Participants Voice Contentment with Constructive Dialogue

"I'm appreciative of today's serious and constructive dialogue," Faeser shared. "We aim to initiate this exchange promptly.” Lower Saxony's Interior Minister Daniela Behrens (SPD) also echoed her sentiments, attributing the process to success. According to Behrens, they plan to convene again next week, conveying their authentic hope to reach an agreement on comprehensive measures, "with full support from all democratic forces."

Union officials had previously emphasized that the Traffic-Light Coalition’s previous week's announcements, the so-called ‘security package’, didn't fulfill their expectations. They advocated for limiting unlawful immigration.

The Security Package

Following the suspected Islamist-motivated knife attack in Solingen, the federal government unveiled a "security package" as an agenda basis for the meeting. The plan features measures in three areas, including a more stringent deportation approach for rejected asylum seekers, strengthened efforts against Islamist terrorism, and stricter gun regulations.

Among other things, asylum seekers who are legally responsible for by another European nation will no longer receive assistance in Germany, if they opt to return to the responsible country (Dublin cases). Additionally, a ban on switchblades and easier exclusion from protection for migrants who've committed crimes in Germany are also considered. "We'll submit our bill soon and push for expedited parliamentary debate," Faeser announced.

Immigration as a Focal Point in State Elections

The Union is exerting pressure on the Traffic-Light Coalition, just as the AfD. Moreover, the electoral outcomes in Saxony and Thuringia, where immigration and internal security were prioritized issues, have influenced the situation. The anti-immigration parties AfD and BSW have witnessed successes, while the Traffic-Light parties have suffered setbacks. Before the meeting on Tuesday, Union parliamentary vice-president Andrea Lindholz (CSU) cautioned, “We mustn't perceive this as a mere election consequence.”

The Traffic-Light Coalition has already approved several restrictive measures, such as easing deportations at the beginning of the year, in addition to Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) planning to present findings by year-end on whether asylum procedures could be conducted in states outside Europe.

After the federal-state round, Faeser reported that the government's measures to curb irregular immigration proved effective, and the course will continue. “There's been a 20% decrease in asylum applications compared to last year, a 20% increase in deportations, over 30,000 rejections at the German borders through our internal border controls since October 2023. For the first time, we've also deported dangerous criminals to Afghanistan.”

The FDP also demanded additional steps prior to the meeting. “We need a fundamental restructuring of migration policy,” FDP General Secretary Bijan Djir-Sarai told the German Press Agency.

Concerns at Pro Asyl

Representatives from the federal government, including Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP), and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens), attended the meeting. The states were represented by Hesse from the Union side and Lower Saxony from the SPD side. Among those present for the Union faction was the First Parliamentary Manager, Thorsten Frei (CDU). Representatives from the traffic light factions also attended.

The refugee organization Pro Asyl had raised concerns prior to the meeting and urged the federal government not to adopt any illegal measures. “The CDU must adhere to its democratic commitments and should refrain from further fueling the immigration debate's polarization,” they urged. The meeting should focus on measures that reinforce democracy and social cohesion and hinder the radicalization towards Islamism or right-wing extremism.

Faeser, acknowledging the meeting's constructive dialogue, mentioned, "I'm not going to dismiss the importance of our discussions moving forward." Later, expressing their shared commitment, Behrens added, "We're not going to let this opportunity for progress slip away."

