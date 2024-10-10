The European Commission introduces a fresh endeavor to enhance the caliber of medications designed for child patients.

Pharmacies are frequently running low on crucial medications for patients, and now, it appears that certain children's medications are also in short supply. According to Thomas Preis, head of the North Rhine Pharmacists' Association, speaking to the "Rheinische Post," the situation is particularly dire for antibiotics, with many children's and infants' suspensions missing again.

The lack of antibiotics is especially problematic with Azithromycin and Clarithromycin. As Preis pointed out, these broad-spectrum antibiotics are typically used for conditions like whooping cough and lung infections caused by mycoplasmas, and they're hard to come by right now. In fact, mycoplasma infections are on the rise in both children and adults.

Preis also took issue with the fact that the RSV immunization recommended for newborns and infants starting in October has yet to begin. The manufacturer Sanofi announced a few weeks ago that they won't be able to supply the necessary medicine, Beyfortus, in a timely manner.

Preis summed up the association's concerns by stating, "Despite the federal government's supply chain relief law, we're still not prepared for the upcoming flu season. Just like last year when the law was enacted, 500 medications are listed as unavailable."

The pharmaceutical industry isn't the only one experiencing supply chain issues. Many essential active ingredients are produced in a few large factories in China or India, which means if those factories face supply problems, Europe is in trouble. Shortages of packaging materials can also lead to production bottlenecks, particularly for injectables, suspensions, and sprays. In fact, two manufacturers have reported insufficient supplies of glass bottles and ampoules to the BfArM recently.

Unsatisfied demand is often cited as the reason for medication shortages, but it's not always the case. Sometimes, shortages occur due to a chain reaction. If a major manufacturer experiences quality issues, for example, competitors may not be able to fill the resulting supply gap right away.

The current drug shortages are not only affecting adult medications but also impacting children's antibiotics, such as Azithromycin and Clarithromycin, which are essential for treating conditions like whooping cough and lung infections caused by mycoplasmas. Due to these shortages, the time-sensitive RSV immunization for newborns and infants, recommended to start in October, has not yet begun due to insufficient supply of Beyfortus from manufacturer Sanofi.

Read also: