- The EU sets stipulations for potential future migration discussions

Following the migration discussion, the "Traffic Light Alliance" sets conditions for further talks. "The key move would be for the Traffic Light alliance to align with us in acknowledging that these border denials are essential due to the system's malfunctioning. Then we can delve into other points," suggested Andrea Lindholz (CSU), deputy chief of the Union faction.

Hessian Interior Minister Roman Poseck (CDU) emphasized their push for "a significant shift in migration policy and specific actions to limit migration." This, in their view, includes border controls and denials at the borders. It's undecided if there will be more talks in this format. The traffic light parties need to clarify their intent to pursue a clear limitation path.

Legal reviews announced

Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), who made vague statements, declared: "Now it's about scrutinizing certain points discussed privately and then continuing the talks. We've agreed on this."

They plan another meeting in the same round and have scheduled a date for the upcoming week. Legal reviews are a prerequisite. "I appreciate the sincere and constructive dialogue today. We wish to resume this exchange promptly."

Key point: Denials

Thorsten Frei (CDU), first parliamentary manager of the CDU/CSU faction, underscored: "For us, it's crucial that there's a decrease in influx in the end, that migration remains manageable and integrable." For the Union, it's vital "that there aren't just border controls, but also denials at the border." Frei added: "We've sensed that the concerns we hold dear have been taken seriously."

The Union now seeks a swift response from the federal government, which has also been promised. "If we see a willingness to achieve such results, then we'll also address further topics."

They must make progress in the coming week, said Frei. The Union would make room for this in the Bundestag next week, although the agenda is supposed to be the budget. "It's about speed, it's about speed."

Legal quandaries

Participant sources flagged high legal perils with denials. Additionally, the Union's demands may undermine the European asylum reform's hard-fought advancements, which also involve tightening. If Germany questions the Dublin rules implementation, which define asylum responsibilities in Europe, a kind of domino effect might occur. Other countries might then encourage asylum seekers to continue their journey to Germany.

The Interior Ministry had been skeptical about denials last week, according to a spokesperson. Regarding individuals who applied for protection in Germany, they initially need to be redirected to an initial reception facility in Germany. Only then can they be transported to the European country responsible for them according to the Dublin rules. "This isn't necessarily the neighboring country from which the border crossing occurred," a spokesperson said.

In accordance with the Dublin Regulations, generally, the country responsible for an asylum procedure is where a migrant first arrives in Europe. Nonetheless, other elements such as having family members already in a country can influence this.

The "Security Package"

Following the alleged Islamist-motivated knife attack in Solingen, the federal government unexpectedly introduced a "security package," which served as the foundation for the meeting. It incorporates measures in three areas: a stronger stance on deporting rejected asylum seekers to their home countries, more decisive actions against Islamist terrorism, and gun law tightening.

Among other things, it's planned that asylum seekers for whom another European country is responsible will no longer receive benefits in Germany — if that country is willing to accept them (Dublin cases). A ban on switchblades and easier exclusion from German protection for migrants who have committed a crime are also planned. "We'll release our bill quickly and push for swift parliamentary debate," Faeser announced.

Traffic Light Coalition tightens migration law

The traffic light coalition has already decided on several tightening measures, such as easing deportations at the beginning of the year. Furthermore, Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) plans to present conclusions by the end of the year on whether asylum procedures in countries outside Europe are feasible.

After the federal-state round, Faeser avowed that the government's measures to limit irregular migration have been effective, and this approach would continue. "There are 20% fewer asylum applications than last year, 20% more deportations, and over 30,000 rejections at the German borders by our internal border controls since October 2023. For the first time, we have deported dangerous criminals back to Afghanistan."

Concerns at Pro Asyl

Also in attendance were Justice Minister Marco Buschmann (FDP) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens). The states were represented by Hesse for the Union side and Lower Saxony for the SPD side. Members of the coalition factions were present as well.

The refugee organization Pro Asyl voiced concerns before the meeting and urged the federal government to refrain from adopting any illegal measures. "The CDU must fulfill its responsibility as a democratic party and mustn't further fuel the polarization of the debate." It should be about measures supporting democracy and social cohesion, preventing radicalization towards Islamism or right-wing extremism.

In light of the concerns raised by Pro Asyl, it's crucial for the Traffic Light Coalition to ensure that any migration policy changes align with democratic principles and promote social cohesion. Furthermore, exploring other aspects of the migration issue, such as integration and support systems, could provide valuable solutions beyond border denials.

