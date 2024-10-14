The EU prolongs restrictive measures against Iran

The EU is imposing fresh sanctions on Iran because of its supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. These sanctions aim to impact companies, institutions, and individuals involved in the production and distribution of these weapons, as EU diplomats explained after a corresponding decision by foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

The EU had cautioned Iran numerous times against providing ballistic missiles to Russia and views this step as another violation of norms. Like the USA and Britain, the EU assumes that these weapons will be used in the conflict against Ukraine, resulting in more suffering and destruction.

As reported by American sources, the sent missiles are short-range Fath 360 rockets. They have an approximate range of 120 kilometers, and military assessments suggest that Russia can conserve its longer-range missiles for other deployments due to these.

Shift from Drones to Missiles

The Iranian missiles are said to enhance Russia's capability for precise strikes against Ukrainian military or civilian infrastructure near the front, according to a recent report from the UK's Ministry of Defense. These missiles, introduced in 2020, are claimed to carry a 150-kilogram warhead and hit their target with an alleged precision of 30 meters.

The companies and individuals hit by the new EU sanctions will no longer be able to conduct business. Moreover, any assets they have in the EU will be frozen, and they will be barred from entering the EU. The specifics will be published in the EU Official Journal in due course.

The EU had already imposed sanctions on Iran a few months ago due to the delivery of drones claimed to be 'kamikaze' to Russia. Intelligence findings also indicated the supply of artillery ammunition to Russia.

Iran Denies Charges

Meanwhile, Iran denies the supply of ballistic missiles to Russia. "I have mentioned this several times, and I repeat it now: Iran is not supplying ballistic missiles to Russia," said Foreign Minister Abbas Araghtschi before the sanctions decision. The EU sanctions, consequently, are said to be unjustified and merely a pretext to exert further pressure on Iran.

According to its own statement, Iran has a "strategic cooperation" with Moscow. However, the Iranian leadership stresses that this is not related to the Ukraine conflict. Iran regards the supply of military aid to warring parties as inhuman, according to Tehran's assertions.

German State Minister Anna Luhrmann commented on this matter in Luxembourg: "There is overwhelming evidence that Iran has supplied ballistic missiles, and that is clearly not in keeping with the duty to maintain peace." We are committed to ensuring that Ukrainians have the right to decide their own future. Therefore, Russia must not be militarily backed. Luhrmann represented Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who had to withdraw due to another engagement at short notice.

The EU believes that Iran's supply of ballistic missiles to Russia violates international norms, following their previous caution against such actions. Consequently, The Commission will implement sanctions on companies, institutions, and individuals involved in this activity, as announced by EU diplomats.

Read also: