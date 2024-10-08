Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe European Union

The EU Parliament Observes a Moment of Silence in Response to Attack on Israel

 and  Christian Meier
1 min read
Commemoration of Israel: EU Parliament Observes Moment of Silence
Commemoration of Israel: EU Parliament Observes Moment of Silence

The EU Parliament Observes a Moment of Silence in Response to Attack on Israel

EU legislators observed a moment of silent reflection in Strasbourg to commemorate the anniversary of the brutal assault. Roberta Metsola, the Parliament's President, declared beforehand, "No motive could ever justify the senseless slaughter, sexual assault, abduction, and torment that occurred last year."

She thought back to the innocent attendees of a musical event. "Innocent captives, including children and elderly survivors of the Holocaust, were violently taken from their homes," she explained. Regrettably, not many have managed to reunite with their loved ones thus far.

Some family members attended the commencement of the parliamentary session from the viewing galleries. Upon Metsola's recognition, the elected representatives rose in a standing ovation. Metsola further emphasized that this vicious act initiated a spiral of conflict, fatalities, and destruction that claimed countless lives in the Gaza Strip.

On October 7, 2023, terrorists affiliated with Hamas and other radical factions brutally murdered over 1,200 individuals in Israel and seized approximately 250 more as hostages in the Gaza Strip.

The European Union expressed its solidarity with the affected communities, strongly condemning the atrocities. It's crucial for EU legislators to continue advocating for peace and justice in this situation.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The Bavarian Minister President deems the traffic light government as 'medically deceased'.
Politics

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state

Southern observes traffic light in a politically inactive state The CSU's leader, Markus Söder, is pushing for fresh elections and the immediate departure of Economics Minister Robert Habeck and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock from their posts due to the country's economic predicament. Söder, speaking to "

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
On April 24, 2024, Khymani James graced Columbia University in New York city.
Politics

'The suspended Columbia activist, expressing his viewpoint, stated that Zionists don't merit existence. Now, his organization retracts its apology and advocates for violence.'

Around half a year after Columbia University prohibited Khymani James, a fervent Pro-Palestinian student advocate, who declared "Zionists don't deserve to live," the organization initially expressing remorse on his behalf ceased its apology and instead called for armed resistance against Israel.

 and  James Williams
Members Public

Latest