The EU Parliament Observes a Moment of Silence in Response to Attack on Israel

EU legislators observed a moment of silent reflection in Strasbourg to commemorate the anniversary of the brutal assault. Roberta Metsola, the Parliament's President, declared beforehand, "No motive could ever justify the senseless slaughter, sexual assault, abduction, and torment that occurred last year."

She thought back to the innocent attendees of a musical event. "Innocent captives, including children and elderly survivors of the Holocaust, were violently taken from their homes," she explained. Regrettably, not many have managed to reunite with their loved ones thus far.

Some family members attended the commencement of the parliamentary session from the viewing galleries. Upon Metsola's recognition, the elected representatives rose in a standing ovation. Metsola further emphasized that this vicious act initiated a spiral of conflict, fatalities, and destruction that claimed countless lives in the Gaza Strip.

On October 7, 2023, terrorists affiliated with Hamas and other radical factions brutally murdered over 1,200 individuals in Israel and seized approximately 250 more as hostages in the Gaza Strip.

The European Union expressed its solidarity with the affected communities, strongly condemning the atrocities. It's crucial for EU legislators to continue advocating for peace and justice in this situation.

Read also: