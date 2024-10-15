The EU organizes its initial conferences with Gulf nations

The EU is hosting its inaugural meeting with six significant Gulf nations. The event in Brussels will feature the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, serving as the current leader of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)'s chair. Other GCC members include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait.

The summit's primary objectives involve boosting collaboration, addressing the Middle East crisis, and addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, the preliminary negotiations on a joint statement have encountered difficulties. As per EU diplomats, the Gulf states, such as refusing to endorse a statement that merely advocates for a halt to supporting Russia. Instead, they argue that supplying weapons to all parties involved in the conflict should be ceased.

Numerous EU leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have confirmed their participation in the summit, organized by Council President Charles Michel. Macron will also attend in place of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, attending the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

