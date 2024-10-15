Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsGulf States

The EU organizes its initial conferences with Gulf nations

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
The European Union will convene a summit with Gulf nations for an initial gathering.
The European Union will convene a summit with Gulf nations for an initial gathering.

The EU organizes its initial conferences with Gulf nations

The EU is hosting its inaugural meeting with six significant Gulf nations. The event in Brussels will feature the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, serving as the current leader of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)'s chair. Other GCC members include the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait.

The summit's primary objectives involve boosting collaboration, addressing the Middle East crisis, and addressing Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, the preliminary negotiations on a joint statement have encountered difficulties. As per EU diplomats, the Gulf states, such as refusing to endorse a statement that merely advocates for a halt to supporting Russia. Instead, they argue that supplying weapons to all parties involved in the conflict should be ceased.

Numerous EU leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have confirmed their participation in the summit, organized by Council President Charles Michel. Macron will also attend in place of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, attending the EU summit in Brussels on Thursday.

The Gulf States, specifically the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Kuwait, are among the six significant nations participating in the EU summit. Despite some challenges in drafting a joint statement due to differing stances on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, these Gulf States have expressed their concern about the supply of weapons to all parties involved in the conflict rather than just a halt to supporting Russia.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
At Leipzig Airport, the delivery package ignited upon impact with the ground.
Politics

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK.

Yet another air parcel ignited in the UK. During the summer, an incident involving a flaming package at Leipzig Airport raised eyebrows. German intelligence suspects a Moscow-orchestrated operation to be behind it. Now, a similar occurrence has been unveiled in the UK. The British counter-terrorist authorities are scrutinizing if Russian

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public

Latest

The potential re-election of Donald Trump could significantly impede the expansion of Germany's...
Politics

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy.

The potential victory of Donald Trump in his re-election could potentially decelerate the expansion of the German economy. If Trump gets re-elected as US President, there could be a significant deceleration in the growth of the German economy, suggests a study by the IMK institute. Trump's pledged tariff

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Hazardous Situation: A sizeable portion of Ukraine is polluted with landmines and explosive...
Politics

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations.

Ukraine is currently undergoing mining operations. The ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine has been causing havoc for over two and a half years. This conflict has left behind an estimated hundreds of thousands of mines and other dangerous remnants of war scattered across residential areas and fields. These explosive items

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public