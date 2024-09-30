The EU is under allegations of misutilizing EU financial resources.

For years, there have been allegations that France's far-right party, specifically its leaders like Marine Le Pen, misused funds intended for parliamentary aides, who were supposedly working for the party. Today, Le Pen and other suspects will appear in court in Paris to face charges of misappropriation of public funds, with Le Pen's party founder and former leader, Jean-Marie Le Pen, also implicated. The accusations stem from the period between 2004 and 2016 and involve the party (then named National Rally), its MEPs, and assistants.

The controversy revolves around allegations of fictitious employment of assistants to several French MEPs, who were reportedly working for Le Pen's party instead. The total embezzled amount is estimated around €6.7 million. Last year, Marine Le Pen repaid €330,000 to the European Parliament, but her party maintains this was not an acknowledgment of wrongdoing. This affair has been a persistent issue for Le Pen and her party. If convicted, the defendants could face substantial fines and imprisonment up to ten years, and could also be barred from contesting elections for five years, potentially affecting Le Pen's 2027 presidential bid.

Far-right braces for extended trial

The trial comes at a time when the National Rally is in a strong position. Although they finished third in the earlier parliamentary elections, the party's substantial presence in parliament enables it to wield considerable influence on the newly formed centrist-right government led by Prime Minister Michel Barnier. However, Le Pen and other party officials facing trial could undermine the party's efforts to improve its image. Le Pen has rebranded the party and distanced it from extremist positions to appeal to mainstream voters. In parliament, the far-right has recently shown a more collaborative and restrained approach to opposition, in contrast to the left-wing party.

The trial is set to continue until November's end. The party is preparing for a drawn-out legal conflict, according to "Le Monde." Managing the court and election schedules intelligently will be the party's challenge. In Le Pen's circle, they are considering the possibility of a verdict in a potential appeal hearing by the end of 2026, six months before the presidential election, and a cassation procedure in 2028.

