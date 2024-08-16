- The EU is now in a 'dive' on Ukraine.

SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert accuses CDU leader Friedrich Merz and his party of putting their Ukraine positions on hold due to the election campaign in Saxony. In an interview with TV station Welt-TV, Kühnert said the Union had been pushing the federal government for new weapons deliveries for two years, but now "they've just gone quiet." He described this as a "tactical election campaign."

Kühnert also questioned Merz's suitability as federal chancellor: "I don't think that's enough for someone who wants to serve as chancellor of this republic from next year."

Ahead of the Saxony state election on September 1, polls suggest a close race between the CDU and the AfD. A recent poll by the Insa polling institute put the AfD at 32 percent and the Christian Democrats just behind at 29 percent. The German aid for the Ukraine is also a topic in the election campaign. CDU Minister President Michael Kretschmer called for a reduction in weapons aid, which was criticized even within his own party. Party leader Merz has not commented on this.

Kühnert highlighted the AfD's strong position in the Saxony state election, stating, "With the AfD at 32% in the polls, it's clear that they are a significant force to reckon with in this election." He further added, "The fact that the CDU's positions on Ukraine have become less vocal during the election campaign might be influenced by the AfD's presence and their stance on the issue."

