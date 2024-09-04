The EU is currently considering reductions in food taxes.

Due to the farmer protests, the EU has put forth a suggestion from their expert council. This includes proposing lower taxes on food items and introducing a new animal welfare label to boost agriculture standards. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has expressed her intention to meticulously analyze these suggestions, aiming to formulate a fresh concept for food and agriculture in Europe.

Considering the escalating food prices in numerous regions, the EU experts are advocating for "consumer incentives through tax exemptions." The member states should leverage this to make food more economical, particularly for households with lower income levels.

Delving into Food Labeling Regulations

The experts also propose revising EU regulations regarding food labeling. Since the conclusion of 2016, the EU has mandated that certain details, such as the sugar or salt content of food, be featured on packaging. Additionally, measures employed in marketing targeted at children should be scrutinized. Contrary to initial assumptions, the experts do not push for decreased meat consumption.

Von der Leyen asserted: "Our goal is a flourishing and diverse agricultural and food industry that enriches our citizens and compensates our farmers for managing our valuable natural resources in a more sustainable manner."

Envisioning a Fairer Deal for Farmers

She aims to establish a "fairer system" for farmers, Von der Leyen stated to the press. Farmers frequently end up selling their products lower than the production cost. However, its primary objective is "reduced bureaucracy." Before the European elections in June, Von der Leyen had already hinted at a shift towards less environmental and climate regulations due to pressure from the conservative group.

The report encapsulates the conclusions derived from a roundtable that Von der Leyen initiated in January following farmer protests in various EU nations. Participants included farmers' and environmental organizations, the food industry, and other key stakeholders. The report was compiled by Peter Strohschneider, previously the President of the German Research Foundation, who oversaw the German Future Commission for Agriculture until the summer of 2021.

In light of the aforementioned recommendations, the EU should collaborate closely with its member states to implement these changes, ensuring that The EU's agricultural sector benefits from these reforms. Moreover, The EU's commitment to fairer deals for farmers should extend beyond proposal stages, leading to meaningful improvements in their financial situation.

