The EU Commission declares an allotment of numerous euros in crisis assistance for the flooding catastrophe in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Following a spell of intense flooding and landslides in Bosnia-Herzegovina about three weeks back, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen declared an emergency relief fund of 20 million euros for the nation. Addressing the crowd in Sarajevo on a Friday, she empathized, "Europe is with the struggling populace." After inspecting the most affected locale near Donja Jablanica, she remarked.

Further aid for rebuilding might be sourced from Europe's Solidarity Fund, which caters to natural calamities, von der Leyen suggested during an engagement with Bosnia-Herzegovina's Council of Ministers head, Borjana Kristo.

Incessant rains at the start of October ravaged the heart and southwest of the nation, obliterating entire roads and bridges, causing 27 casualties. Donja Jablanica itself reported 19 fatalities, and numerous houses witnessed damages or destruction.

An official from the civil protection revealed that the reparation costs for Donja Jablanica stand at approximately 25 million euros to AFP news agency. According to media releases, the overall damage in Bosnia-Herzegovina surpasses 90 million euros.

Following this, von der Leyen moved on to Serbia, to meet with President Aleksandar Vucic and others. The following stops on her Western Balkans tour encompass Kosovo and Montenegro on Saturday. Previously, she ventured to Albania and North Macedonia.

The European Union extended membership prospects to the six Western Balkan countries over two decades ago. Yet, both Russia and China are seen intensifying their influence in the region.

