The EU Authority aims to decrease financial support to Hungary

The European Court of Justice (ECJ) has levied a €200 million fine on Hungary for defying EU asylum regulations. The timeframe for payment has long passed, and the European Commission intends to withhold this sum from forthcoming EU remittances to Budapest. In addition, extra penalties will be imposed.

Due to Hungary's failure to meet the ECJ's €200 million fine deadline, which expired recently, the European Commission will commence a debt collection process. According to a Commission representative, this means they will withhold €200 million from future EU funding destined for Hungary.

In previous summer, the ECJ determined that the Hungarian administration, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, had blatantly breached EU regulations. The ECJ had previously deemed substantial aspects of Hungary's asylum system to be unlawful. The European Commission has also repeatedly criticized Hungary for disregarding EU standards and core values, and has withheld billions in financing as a consequence.

Since the ECJ's decision, Hungary has been subject to a daily fine of €1 million for each delayed day, as per an ECJ ruling issued over 90 days ago. The Commission has urged Hungary to settle this penalty, providing them 45 days to do so.

Hungary Challenges Brussels

Following the ECJ ruling, Hungary threatened to ship refugees and migrants to Brussels. Hungarian Chancellor Minister Gergely Gulyas, a confidant of Orbán, stated, "If Brussels wants the migrants, then they should have them." Gulyas labeled the situation created by this verdict as "unacceptable, intolerable, and dishonorable." Hungary aims to resolve this matter through dialogue with the EU Commission. Moreover, Gulyas disclosed that his nation is contemplating filing a lawsuit against the EU to split the costs of safeguarding its borders against unauthorized migrants. In the summer of 2015, Hungary erected barbed wire fences along its borders with Serbia and Croatia, thereby drastically lowering the influx of irregular migrants entering the country via the Balkan route.

