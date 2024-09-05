- The EU and FDP push for rejections; Merz establishes a deadline

The Union is pushing for the government to make a quick decision on rejecting migrants at the German borders, with support from the coalition party FDP. SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert has rejected an ultimatum from CDU leader Friedrich Merz without addressing the demand directly, and an SPD state minister hinted at potential agreement in certain situations. The FDP is putting pressure on the Greens in the coalition, criticizing their stance on border rejections as unclearly legal. CDU leader Merz has set a deadline of next Tuesday for a binding declaration from the government on the issue.

Kühnert criticized Merz's pace in a television show, stating his lack of inclination and unwillingness to respond to the demand or perceived provocation at this time. The discussions have been serious, and nobody wants to prolong them. Lower Saxony SPD interior minister Daniela Behrens is open to rejecting certain migrants at the borders if legally possible, and believes the SPD states could support this move.

Green interior politician Irene Mihalic and legal scholar Constantin Hruschka argue that rejecting asylum seekers at the border is not permissible under European law. However, FDP faction leader Wolfgang Kubicki cites paragraph 18 of the Asylum Act, allowing for expulsions at internal borders, and claims that the Dublin Regulation does not explicitly prohibit expulsions of asylum seekers.

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich aims for a legally secure overall migration package with the Union at the federal and state levels, with "no thought taboos." The SPD parliamentary group will discuss the security package decided by the traffic light government in the coming week.

The government agreed last week to tighten gun laws, expand security authorities' powers, and take further measures to curb illegal migration in response to a knife attack in Solingen. The Interior Ministry announced it would submit draft bills for implementation in the coming days.

