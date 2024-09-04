The EU Advocates for Rejection at the Border; Greens Exhibit Skepticism

On a Tuesday, a gathering took place at the Ministry of Interior, where the opposition Union along with coalition members and state representatives explored the possibility of collaborating on refining immigration and asylum regulations. All parties present reported productive discussions. Minister of Interior Nadine Faeser (SPD) consented to "examine certain aspects discussed in confidence and then carry on the talks."

Following the meeting, representatives from the CDU and CSU made their position clear that they would not proceed in dialogue over a joint asylum reform if Germany doesn't enforce denials at its borders. They believe this will greatly decrease the influx of immigrants.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), as per Vice-Chancellor Spokesman Wolfgang Büchner, intends to continue negotiations with the Union, aiming to achieve a "nationwide excellent solution to this significant issue." Scholz declined to comment on the topic of denials, due to the confidentiality of the discussions: "Consequently, I won't comment here on what the Chancellor is or isn't inclined to do," explained Büchner.

The Ministry of Interior refrained from disclosing details about the negotiations with the Union, keeping in mind the agreed confidentiality. However, a spokesperson confirmed the existence of "legal grounds" for denials. Such denials occur during internal border checks, with approximately 30,000 instances since last October.

The discussion revolves around refugees categorized under the Dublin Regulation. As per this EU law, the initial EU country where a refugee arrives is accountable for their asylum process. The Union proposes denying entrance to those wishing to proceed to Germany.

At present, many of these individuals are granted entry, with responsible countries later identified through the asylum procedure. These countries need to, in accordance with EU law, assume responsibility for the refugee; however, in practice, this repatriation seldom happens, as the Union criticizes.

Denials at borders align with German law, asserted CDU representative Frei to "Politico." Frei critiqued the government on this matter: "We must clarify if the federal government is capable of contributing to a substantial decrease in immigration to Germany."

Frei underlined the "positive talks" on Tuesday. "Nevertheless, for us, what truly matters is achieving a lasting, substantial reduction in immigration to Germany," he added.

Green interior expert Mihalic dismissed the demands. "Denying asylum seekers at the border is not permissible under European law, as the Dublin Regulation applies and the responsible member state must be determined during the asylum procedure," stated Mihalic to Funke media group newspapers. "This process can be complex and practically impossible to enforce at the border."

SPD Deputy Parliamentary Group Leader Dirk Wiese views border repatriations as a potential strategy to contain unlawful migration. Germany should take "appropriate national measures" until the new rules of the Common European Asylum System's reform come into effect halfway through 2026, Wiese told "Tagesspiegel." "One aspect of this could be border repatriations," the SPD politician proposed.

After the CDU and CSU made it clear that they won't proceed with dialogue on joint asylum reform unless Germany enforces denials at its borders, Chancellor Scholz remained silent on the matter due to the meeting's confidentiality, stating, "I'm not going to comment here on what the Chancellor is or isn't inclined to do."

Green interior expert Mihalic disagreed with the idea of denying asylum seekers at the border, arguing, "I'm not going to sugarcoat it; denying asylum seekers at the border is not permissible under European law."

Read also: