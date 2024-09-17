The esteemed figure, Arnold Schwarzenegger, receives an honorary doctorate.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, the distinguished actor, ex-bodybuilder, and politician, is being felicitated with an honorary doctorate in Berlin by a private university. The Hertie School is the one who's bestowing this recognition upon the 77-year-old, a long-time champion of environmental preservation and sustainability. Schwarzenegger has expressed his enthusiasm for attending this ceremony in person.

As per Cornelia Woll, the university's president, the title is a recognition of Schwarzenegger's groundbreaking work, which primarily focuses on bipartisan political involvement and evidence-based decision-making. His unwavering dedication to environmental conservation, civil society engagement, and innovative politics has left an indelible mark on the global discourse surrounding climate change.

Robert Habeck, who serves as Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Economics, will be delivering the laudatory speech at the ceremony for the conferment of the honorary doctorate.

Transition from Bodybuilder to Environmentalist

Schwarzenegger was born in 1947 in Styria and hails from a humble background. At the age of 20, he clinched the title of "Mr. Universe" and later carved a niche for himself in the USA as a bodybuilder. His career took a new turn when he ventured into acting, armed with a foreign accent and an unpronounceable name. He acquired fame as an action star ("Conan the Barbarian"). Schwarzenegger gained cult status with his iconic role as "The Terminator" in the 1984 film of the same name, and also starred in comedies like "Kindergarten Cop".

Schwarzenegger served as the governor of California from 2003 to 2011. During this period, he played a significant role in drafting a climate protection agreement that obligated California to substantially reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

Since then, Schwarzenegger has become a leading advocate for climate protection initiatives. The Hertie School is honoring his continued commitment to this area with the honorary doctorate. To name a few of his initiatives, he established the R20 organization, which assists regional governments worldwide in executing sustainable projects.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Schwarzenegger advocated for a shift away from fossil fuels. He lamented that Europe's billion-dollar fuel payments to Russia were contributing towards financing Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The Hollywood Walker, referring to Schwarzenegger's iconic role as "The Terminator," expressed his gratitude for the honorary doctorate, recognizing it as a testament to his environmental advocacy. Despite his renowned action-packed past, Schwarzenegger's impact on global climate change discourse through his political initiatives in Hollywood and beyond continues to be significant.

