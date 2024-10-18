The establishment opens a sealed time vault, causing a necessity for the bomb specialist team's intervention.

In 2024, an anticipated occasion unfolded at a museum in the United States, turning into a somewhat volatile situation. Various American news sources disclosed that an explosive squad was summoned to the National World War I Museum and Memorial situated in Kansas City, Missouri, upon opening a century-old time capsule.

The time capsule was enclosed within the Liberty Memorial Tower back in 1924, bearing the instructions for its opening a century later. As the public event commenced, the museum staff encountered numerous challenges. They had to diligently excavate the capsule amidst a 46-centimeter thick cement and limestone stratum. Moreover, the capsule had managed to displace a few centimeters due to the passage of time.

However, when they freed the capsule from its confinement, a sudden concern arose. A call to the Kansas City bomb squad became necessary due to the presence of 1914 film reels within the capsule. The reels were coated in nitrocellulose, an explosive material that can ignite in oxygen-rich environments.

No Danger, No Decay

Fortunately, the bomb squad handled the situation flawlessly, ultimately preventing any mishaps. To the relief of the curators, not a single explosion occurred. Furthermore, the contents of the capsule remained impressively intact after a century. Scrupulous examination by the museum team unearthed no evidence of water or mold damage.

The grand unveiling of the time capsule's contents took place during a ceremony on a Wednesday. The revelations included multiple copies of the United States Constitution, newspapers, a Bible, and the declaration of war from April 1917. The capsule also enclosed a variety of letters, among which existed one from President Calvin Coolidge and several communications from allied commanders involved in the Liberty Memorial's groundbreaking ceremony in 1921. Lastly, the capsule was adorned with a printing plate from the Kansas City Star dated November 1, 1921.

Various signatures adorned the copper box that served as the container, and museum officials were unable to decipher their identities. It is highly probable that these marks belong to the team responsible for assembling the time capsule.

Undoubtedly, in just two years, on the museum's centennial anniversary, a subsequent time capsule will be interred with instructions for its opening in 2126. Visitors have the opportunity to contribute to this venture by submitting suggestions on the museum's webpage.

