The era of greatness comes to an end with Captain Alexandra Popp's emotional departure.

After pondering it over for a long time, German football star Alexandra Popp has announced her retirement from the national team. With a heavy heart, she's stepping away after 145 games in the DFB jersey and five years as captain. Her final match will be held in her hometown.

Germany's leading female football figurehead is relinquishing her spot in the DFB team. In an Instagram post, Popp revealed, "After careful consideration, I've chosen to conclude my national team career. The flame that ignited within me 18 years ago has dwindled, leaving just a tiny ember." New coach Christian Wueck will have the responsibility of selecting a new captain as he embarks on his tenure.

The first game under his reign will be against England on October 25th at Wembley Stadium. On October 28th, Popp will take the field one last time in her beloved hometown of Duisburg, where her international journey commenced.

Popp has been the face of the women's national team for almost two decades. Her exceptional attitude, mental fortitude, personality, and football skills made her a standout figure on and off the pitch. "Alexandra Popp's shoes will be difficult to fill. Many will step up to lead, carrying on her legacy," Wueck stated in a DFB press release. He acknowledged, "I would have welcomed the opportunity to work with her, but I was aware of her plans after the Olympics. She's leaving big shoes to fill, and she deserves the utmost admiration."

Body as a 'time bomb'

Despite retiring from the national team, Popp plans to continue her club career. Her contract with VfL Wolfsburg extends until June 30, 2025. However, her future in football beyond this season remains unclear. Throughout her career, Popp has battled various injuries.

"I wanted to seize the initiative - neither my body, which is a ticking time bomb, nor anyone else should dictate this decision. Before the last spark of passion fades, I believe now is the appropriate time."

Popp's achievements include winning a bronze medal with the DFB team in the recent Olympics. Her most significant accomplishment was clinching gold at the 2016 Olympics. She also claimed the title of vice-European champion in 2022. In 144 international games, she scored an impressive 67 goals and served as captain since 2019. She debuted in the A national team on February 17, 2010, against North Korea. Popp first represented the DFB team even before her A-team debut. She secured the European Championship with the U17 team and the World Cup with the U20 team, finishing as the top scorer and MVP in her home country.

DFB team's series of retirements

Popp's impending departure from the DFB team was hinted at following the 2022 Euros and the 2023 World Cup debacle. She left the possibility of continuing to play for the national team open. She had always chosen to carry on, but now she's chosen to bid farewell. Goalkeeper Merle Frohms and defender Marina Hegering retired from the DFB team after the Olympics. Popp was the last remaining Rio Olympic champion in the squad. The European Championship in Switzerland is scheduled for the following year.

With Popp's departure, the German national team loses its defining figure. The adaptable player has been hailed as an icon, having been named "Personality of the Year" by "Kicker" in 2022, becoming the first woman to receive the award. When she heard the news, she mused, "What have I accomplished? I've just played football and been myself. It's always been crucial for me to stay authentic, and many appreciate that. I want to remain true to myself, not assume a veneer, and stay genuine." She is outspoken and advocates for women's rights in football. Her teammates admire her, with Lena Oberdorf hailing her as the "backbone of the team" before the 2022 Euros, and she inspires the next generation.

Her opponents dread her unyielding mentality, her powerful headers, unwavering spirit, and commanding presence. When Popp was forced to sit out the 2022 Euro final due to injury, then-coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg remarked, "If Popp had played, it might have sparked something."

Popp is renowned as a striker but has played numerous roles throughout her career. Initially, she played defense for Wolfsburg, and recently, she played in defensive midfield for interim coach Horst Hrubesch during the Olympics due to Lena Oberdorf's absence. "I relish playing as a striker," she recently said, but she remains devoted to her team first.

Popp's debut tournament with the senior team was the 2011 home World Cup, where she joined legends like Birgit Prinz and Inka Grings, goalkeeper Nadine Angerer, and current DFB co-trainer Saskia Bartusiak. They were ousted by Japan in the quarterfinals. She grew up in the shadow of these formidable players, who took her under their wing before she emerged as a star. "I was already the second Birgit Prinz in the media at 17 or 18," she revealed to "Kicker." "That wasn't easy. My parents had to keep me grounded, and my best friend has always been an incredible source of support."

Due to her injury issues, Popp didn't get the chance to be crowned as the European champion. She made her Euro tournament debut in 2022 at the age of 31. Unfortunately, she had to miss the 2013 and 2017 tournaments due to injuries, even though the team emerged victorious in 2013. Popp has participated in four World Cups, including serving as the captain in 2019 and the disastrous 2023 tournament in Australia, where they were eliminated in the group stage.

Following the success of the 2022 Euros, Popp became highly demanded. She swapped jerseys and socks for blazers and blouses, made an appearance on "Wetten, dass...?!", gave Thomas Gottschalk a comeback after a mix-up with teammate Giulia Gwinn, and featured in the TV year-in-review with Markus Lanz. In her book "Then I'll Show You on the Pitch", she discusses this chaotic period but also touches upon the stark contrast: After the Euros, her father passed away, who had a close relationship with her. When they had to close their butcher shop and file for bankruptcy years earlier, Popp, as a young footballer, gave her travel allowance to help the family make ends meet. This fact continues to influence the successful athlete, stopping her from enjoying extravagant indulgences.

Could Gwinn be the Successor?

Off the field, Popp completed an apprenticeship as a zoo keeper alongside her football career. However, it's unclear if she will continue working in this profession post-retirement. VfL Wolfsburg wants to keep the exceptional player in another role: "It would be neglectful not to try. Keeping Alexandra Popp in the club after so many years and with her charisma would be a mistake," said director Ralf Kellermann. For now, he also considers the possibility of Popp continuing to play: "I don't think it's impossible that she will also accompany the transition we will have at the latest in 2025."

A transition is underway in the national team as well. A new coach, a new captain. Christian Wück has to start afresh. Gwinn, who already represents Popp and carries responsibility off the field, could potentially be the future captain. Besides the right-wing back, Oberdorf, who is still out due to a cruciate and medial collateral ligament injury, Klara Bühl, Jule Brand, Laura Freigang, and Lea Schüller are some of the most popular players in the national team. They could grow with and under Popp, just like she did under the guidance of the previous generation. "Lastly, I wish my teammates lots of fun and success for the future. You have the potential to achieve something truly great. You have one more supporter," she concludes her farewell message to the team.

Women's football in Germany will miss the leadership of Alexandra Popp. In the future, potential successors like Giulia Gwinn might step up to take her place.

Despite retiring from the national team, Popp's commitment to women's football remains strong, as she continues her club career at VfL Wolfsburg.

Read also: