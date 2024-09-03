Head of Thuringia's AfD state party and parliamentary group, Björn Höcke, withdrew from the post-election press conference. There wasn't any specified reason provided, as mentioned in an email sent by the Thuringian AfD group to the coordinators of the state press conference. At first, it was uncertain if anyone from AfD would show up at the press event. Previously, Höcke had scrapped his attendance at a television panel discussion and afterwards, he attributed it to a widespread illness. The Thuringia State Press Conference is a collective of political news reporters. For the post-election press conference, the heads or leading candidates of parties that were previously in the state assembly or are expected to be in the new one were invited.

