The enterprise is focusing on celebrities associated with Sean Combs' network.

The legal team representing over a hundred individuals accusing American rapper Sean "Puffy" Diddy Combs of misconduct is also looking into other famous individuals from his social circle. Attorney Tony Buzbee didn't reveal any names but told TMZ.com that prominent personalities are implicated.

Allegations against Combs encompass sexual misconduct and exploitation, even involving minors. According to the Houston legal practice, these incidents predominantly took place at parties or events in New York and Los Angeles since 1991, attracting large crowds. Buzbee commented, "Numerous people witnessed this conduct, numerous people tolerated it, stayed silent, possibly even profited from it. They're now under scrutiny."

The legal team is in communication with the accused and is working towards out-of-court settlements. Certain agreements have already been reached. If settlements aren't feasible, lawsuits will be filed, and the cases will be pursued vigorously.

Combs (54), a globally successful rapper known for hits like "I'll Be Missing You" and "Bad Boy For Life," has been detained for three weeks. He's facing charges of sex trafficking, organized crime, and various other offenses. There are currently multiple civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual abuse. Combs disputes the allegations.

The attorney mentioned that prominent personalities beyond Combs are implicated in the misconduct accusations, potentially including influential figures at his star-studded parties. Despite the stars' fame, their alleged involvement in the misconduct could lead to scrutiny and possible legal consequences.

