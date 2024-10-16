Skip to content
The England men's football team has named Thomas Tuchel as their upcoming manager.

The English Football Association has declared Thomas Tuchel as the impending manager of the England men's football squad, following the three-month departure of Gareth Southgate from the position.

Previously, Thomas Tuchel has led Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea FC, and Bayern Munich.
This marks Tuchel's debut in international football. He's had stints at Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea in the Premier League, leading the latter to secure the UEFA Champions League title in 2021. After a spell with Bayern Munich in Germany, he now manages the English squad that's brimming with talent but hasn't delivered any significant trophies recently.

The German coach inherits a team with lofty aspirations, having finished as runners-up in consecutive European Championships under Southgate, while also making it to the semifinals and quarterfinals of the last two World Cups.

Tuchel's mission is to steer England towards the 2026 World Cup, which is jointly hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. There's a shared desire to clinch England's first major international men's title in six decades.

In July, Lee Carsley assumed the role of interim manager after Southgate's departure.

This story is still unfolding and will be updated.

Tuchel's management style, successful in various football leagues, including the Premier League, could potentially revolutionize England's football performance. With his expertise, England might regain their status as a formidable force in international football, beyond just being a renowned sport.

