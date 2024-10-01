The emotionally charged resignation of football captain Alexandra Popp marks the end of German football federation's prestigious era.

Germany's prominent female footballer, Alexandra Popp, is calling it quits from the national team. After 145 matches in the DFB jersey and five years as captain, she's bidding adieu. Her swansong match will take place in her hometown.

Popp has been the standout figure of Germany's women's national team for nearly two decades. She's been a vital player, leading both on and off the field with her attitude, mentality, personality, and footballing skills. New coach Christian Wueck will have to appoint a new leader at the onset of his tenure.

Wueck's first game will take place against England on October 25 at Wembley Stadium. On October 28, Popp will don the DFB jersey one last time - in her hometown of Duisburg, where her international career kick-started.

"Alex Popp has been the epitome of the women's national team for almost two decades. She was a cornerstone, leading with her energy, mindset, persona, and footballing competence. Others will now step up and assume leadership roles," said Wueck in a DFB statement. "I would've cherished working with her in the national team, but I knew quite early after the Olympics that her thoughts were elsewhere. She leaves behind large shoes to fill, and she deserves our utmost respect for that."

Body as a 'ticking time bomb'

Popp is set to continue her club football journey for now. Her contract with VfL Wolfsburg extends until June 30, 2025. Whether she'll continue playing football post-season remains to be seen. Popp has wrestled with injuries throughout her career.

"I desired to make this significant decision myself, from within. Neither my body, which resembles a ticking time bomb, nor anyone else should determine my fate. Before the flame dies entirely, now is the perfect time."

The 33-year-old Popp clinched bronze with the DFB team at the latest Olympics, her most significant accomplishment being gold in 2016, and she was also the vice-European champion in 2022. In 144 international games, she netted 67 goals and served as captain since 2019. Her senior national team debut was against North Korea on February 17, 2010. However, her DFB career began even before her senior international debut, winning the European Championship with the U17 team and the World Cup with the U20 team, finishing as top scorer and best player.

DBF President Bernd Neuendorf hailed Popp as "ambassadors of German football" and reiterated: "Sportingly, she was and is an extraordinary figure. And thanks to her open and honest demeanor and unequivocal stance, she was an outstanding ambassador for the DFB."

Popp's retirement from the DFB had been hinted at for a while. Germany's three-time "Footballer of the Year" left it open after the 2022 Euros, the 2023 World Cup debacle, and now the success at the Olympics whether she would continue playing for the national team. She had always chosen to continue, but now it's over. Goalkeeper Merle Frohms and defender Marina Hegering had already bid adieu to the DFB team after the Olympics. Popp was the last remaining Rio Olympic champion in the squad for France. The European Championship in Switzerland is coming up next year.

With Alexandra Popp, the DFB team loses its icon. The adaptable player has been a source of identification, chosen by "Kicker" as the first woman ever "Personality of the Year" in 2022. After learning about the award, she questioned: "What have I done? I've just played football, and I've just been myself. It was crucial for me to stay grounded, and many appreciate that about me. And it's also important for me to stay true to myself. I don't want to pretend, I want to be authentic." She is vocal and fights for women's rights in football. She enjoys the respect of her teammates, with Lena Oberdorf describing her as the "anchor of the team" before the 2022 Euros, and she is an idol for the young players.

Her opponents dread her mentality of never giving up, her heading power, her fighting spirit, and her imposing presence. When Popp had to be substituted just before the 2022 Euro final due to injury, then-coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg said after the lost duel with England: "It would've sparked a reaction if Poppi had played."

Popp is most recognized as a striker, but she's been deployed in various positions throughout her career. In Wolfsburg, she initially played defense, and at the Olympics, she played in defensive midfield due to Lena Oberdorf's absence under interim coach Horst Hrubesch. "I'm content when I can play up front," she said recently, but she once again placed the team first at the Olympics.

Popp's first major tournament with the A-team was the 2011 World Cup, where she was the youngest player alongside well-known figures like Birgit Prinz and Inka Grings, goalkeeper Nadine Angerer, and new DFB co-coach Saskia Bartusiak. The team fell short against Japan, the eventual World Cup champions, in the quarterfinals. Growing up, she was overshadowed by the dominant champions of her time, as German women dominated football. Ruling figures took her under their wing and helped her rise to stardom herself. "Already by 17 or 18, the media had dubbed me as the second Birgit Prinz. That's no easy task. My parents had to put in a lot of effort to keep me grounded, and my best friend has always been a major support for me," she once shared with "Kicker."

The fact that Popp never managed to claim the title of European champion can be attributed to her unique circumstances. She didn't make her debut in the European Championship until 2022, at the age of 31. Injuries kept her from competing in the 2013 championship win, as well as the 2017 tournament. In contrast, she competed in four World Cups—2011, 2015, 2019, where she served as captain, and 2023, which ended in a group-stage exit in Australia.

Following the 2022 Euros, Popp became one of the most coveted players. She exchanged her jersey and socks for a blazer and blouse, made guest appearances on "Wetten, dass...?!", where she cleverly responded to Thomas Gottschalk after mix-ups with teammate Giulia Gwinn, and in the TV year review with Markus Lanz. In her biography "Then I'll Show You on the Pitch," she discusses this wild time, as well as the stark contrast: After the Euros, she lost her father, with whom she shared a close bond. When he and her mother were forced to sell their butcher shop and declare personal bankruptcy years ago, Popp, as a budding footballer, sacrificed her travel allowance to help her family make ends meet. This selfless act continues to influence the accomplished athlete and prevents her from indulging in something truly extravagant.

Gwinn as the future leader?

Off the field, she balanced her career with an apprenticeship as a zoo keeper. Whether she will continue her career in this field after retiring is uncertain. VfL Wolfsburg wishes to retain the remarkable player in another capacity: "It would be negligent not to try. To keep Alexandra Popp in the club after so many years and with her radiance," said director Ralf Kellermann. However, he also sees a possibility of Popp continuing to play: "I don't think it's impossible that she will also accompany the rebuild, which we will have at the latest in 2025."

A rebuild is currently underway in the national team, with a new coach and potential new captain. Christian Wueck is starting anew. Gwinn, who has represented Popp and carries a sense of responsibility outside of the pitch, could potentially wear the armband in the future. Alongside her, notable players like Giulia Gwinn, Clara Oberdorf (still recovering from an injury), Klara Buhl, Jule Brand, Laura Freigang, and Lea Schuller are popular figures in the national team. They could develop and grow under Popp, just as she did under the guidance of the previous generation. "Finally, I wish my teammates all the fun and success they can achieve. You're capable of something truly exceptional. Here's another supporter in you," she concludes her farewell message with words for her team.

