Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsCalculations

The elimination of tax classes III and V could lead to 67,000 fulltime jobs

 and  Melissa Williams
2 min read
As of 2030, the tax brackets for married couples and registered partners are scheduled to change.
As of 2030, the tax brackets for married couples and registered partners are scheduled to change.

The elimination of tax classes III and V could lead to 67,000 fulltime jobs

The abolition of tax classes III and V could lead to the creation of 67,000 full-time jobs, according to experts from the Munich-based Ifo Institute. A study published on Friday found that further reforms in the tax and social security system have the potential to increase employment. "Significant employment potential remains untapped due to perverse incentives, particularly for women and the elderly," the experts criticized.

The federal government decided to abolish tax classes III and V for married couples at the end of July. This reform is seen as a replacement for the long-criticized marriage split: In the future, spouses will be taxed based on their individual earned income to distribute the income tax burden more fairly.

The Ifo Institute also advocates for further changes. "The German tax and levy system can definitely be redesigned to mitigate the labor shortage," explained Volker Meier from Ifo. Possible measures include transitioning from marriage splitting to family splitting, ending the contribution-free co-insurance of spouses in statutory health and long-term care insurance, and higher early retirement deductions.

The experts also see potential in expanding childcare, especially in large western cities where there is a shortage of daycare places. The abolition of the pension at 63 is also mentioned. However, the study found that the greatest employment boost would come from raising the statutory retirement age from 67 to 69 years. According to Ifo, all these reforms could create 1.2 million full-time jobs.

"Given the demographic shift and the labor shortage, our tax and social security system must consistently reward employment," explained Meier. "Every employment incentive counts: whether it's entering the labor market, working a few more hours in part-time work, or working longer and more attractively towards retirement - every additional weekly working hour counts."

The Ifo Institute suggests that redesigning the German tax and levy system could alleviate the labor shortage, as Calculations show. One potential measure they propose is transitioning from marriage splitting to family splitting, which could have significant implications for employment.

Furthermore, the Ifo Institute's Calculations indicate that expanding childcare, especially in large cities with a shortage of daycare places, could create more job opportunities. This is just one of the many strategies they propose to boost employment in response to the demographic shift and labor shortage.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public