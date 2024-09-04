- The election in Saxony's result dilemma has been resolved – tentative figures still stand.

The technical issue in determining the seating arrangement for the new Saxony Provincial Parliament has been rectified. The flaw didn't affect the initial election outcome, as reported by the provincial election board.

The CDU claimed 31.9% in the preliminary numbers, while the Alternative for Germany (AfD) followed closely with 30.6%. The BSW managed to secure 11.8% in their first attempt. The SPD ended up with 7.3%, the Greens at 5.1%, while the Left dropped to 4.5% and the FDP slid to 0.9%.

The final decision on the seat allocation in the 8th Saxony Provincial Parliament will be made by the election committee upon confirmation of the official final result, which is yet to be declared. However, due to the glitch correction, it's improbable that the AfD will attain a 'veto minority' in the province.

The AfD initiated an investigation. "Should any inconsistencies emerge, we'll pursue legal action," stated the Saxony AfD state and faction leader, Jörg Urban, calling for a thorough error investigation.

A 'veto minority' signifies a party holding more than a third of the mandates in the provincial parliament. This empowers a party to impede specific provincial laws approved by a two-thirds majority of all legislators. In Saxony, like other federal states, critical roles such as constitutional judges and the head of the state audit office are appointed through a two-thirds majority vote of all legislators. Consequently, certain roles could not have been reappointed without the AfD's consent. Additionally, it could have thwarted the provincial parliament from dissolving itself.

