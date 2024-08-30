- The educational institution situated in Würzburg undergoes evacuation following a menacing telephone warning.

Over a potential threat at the University of Würzburg, the cops swarmed the area in massive numbers on a Friday. Preliminary probes indicate a man hailing from North Rhine-Westphalia was behind the alarm, participating in an online "challenge" on popular platform TikTok. Fortunately, there was never any risk to staff or students at the university, a police representative communicated. Approximately 250 individuals momentarily evacuated the university premises out of precaution. Authorities have now launched an inquiry against the individual under suspicion.

The suspect, despite being from North Rhine-Westphalia, had no connection to the University of Würzburg in Germany. Police are also monitoring similar activities in other countries, such as The Netherlands.

Read also: