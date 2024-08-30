Skip to content
The educational institution situated in Würzburg undergoes evacuation following a menacing telephone warning.

A telephone threat is reported at the University of Würzburg, prompting an evacuation of the premises. The episode appears to be linked to a challenge circulating on the social media platform TikTok.

No threat posed to staff or scholars, as asserted by the law enforcement, (Archive Image)
Over a potential threat at the University of Würzburg, the cops swarmed the area in massive numbers on a Friday. Preliminary probes indicate a man hailing from North Rhine-Westphalia was behind the alarm, participating in an online "challenge" on popular platform TikTok. Fortunately, there was never any risk to staff or students at the university, a police representative communicated. Approximately 250 individuals momentarily evacuated the university premises out of precaution. Authorities have now launched an inquiry against the individual under suspicion.

The suspect, despite being from North Rhine-Westphalia, had no connection to the University of Würzburg in Germany. Police are also monitoring similar activities in other countries, such as The Netherlands.

