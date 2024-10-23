The Edmonton Oilers suffer another setback

The Edmonton Oilers, led by German ice hockey sensation Leon Draisaitl, are still struggling in the NHL. They suffered a disheartening 2:3 (1:0, 1:0, 0:2) overtime defeat at home to the Carolina Hurricanes, marking their fifth loss in the early stages of the season. Despite taking a 2:0 lead after two periods, thanks to Connor McDavid's two goals with Draisaitl setting up the second power play goal, the Oilers couldn't hold on. Carolina scored twice in the third period and clinched the win with a goal in overtime.

The loss was hard to swallow for Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch, who expressed his frustration. "It's always frustrating when you're behind in a game," he said. "But that's the NHL. You've got to have a short memory. You can't dwell on something, good or bad. We need to move on and be ready for the next game."

Despite a tough start with three consecutive losses, the Oilers managed to win two games in a row. However, their form took a turn for the worse again with two more losses. The team's poor start last season, with ten losses in the first twelve games, didn't stop them from reaching the playoffs and coming close to winning the championship.

Meanwhile, Tim Stützle had a successful outing with the Ottawa Senators. The 22-year-old forward helped his team to a 4:0 (4:0, 0:0, 0:0) away win against the Utah Hockey Club, setting up the final goal of the first period with his fifth assist of the season. It was the Senators' first away win without conceding a goal since 2021.

Moritz Seider and JJ Peterka also enjoyed victories. Seider helped the Detroit Red Wings to a 1:0 (1:0, 0:0, 0:0) win against the New York Islanders, while Peterka contributed to the Buffalo Sabres' 4:2 (0:0, 2:0, 2:2) victory against the Dallas Stars. Both players, however, didn't score themselves.

Philipp Grubauer, meanwhile, had a tough night with the Seattle Kraken. He let in three goals in a 2:3 (0:1, 1:2, 1:0) home defeat to the Colorado Avalanche. Nico Sturm and Lukas Reichel also tasted defeat. Sturm lost 1:3 (0:0, 0:1, 1:2) with the San Jose Sharks against the Anaheim Ducks, while Reichel suffered a 3:6 (2:4, 0:0, 1:2) home loss to the Vancouver Canucks with the Chicago Blackhawks.

