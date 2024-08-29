Skip to content
The economic sector in Malta boosts its revenue by an impressive 2.6 billion euros.

Last year, businesses employing at least 20 individuals collectively yielded an sum of 21 billion euros. Two prominent industries hold the majority of this revenue share.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Food and feed manufacturing plays a substantial role in boosting the revenue of industrial businesses in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Businesses in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern's industrial sector saw a significant boost in their earnings, climbing to a total of 21 billion euros from 18.4 billion euros the year prior, as per statistics released by the bureau. This increase was primarily fueled by a surge in international business, which soared to 2.9 billion euros. Local income, however, took a minor dip, decreasing by 0.3 billion euros compared to the previous year. The proportion of exports also climbed, going from 35.7% in 2022 to 44.9%.

The industries of food and feed production, along with mechanical engineering, demonstrated notable growth. These sectors contributed 10.6 billion euros and 4.8 billion euros to the overall revenue respectively, making up 50.5% of the total revenue in 2023. Food and feed production accounted for 5.8 billion euros, while mechanical engineering contributed 4.8 billion euros.

The industries with notable growth, including food and feed production and mechanical engineering, accounted for other significant contributions to the total revenue, totalling 15.4 billion euros. Moving forward, businesses in these sectors are looking to expand their operations beyond local markets to tap into global opportunities.

 and  Max Becker
