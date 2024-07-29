- The divorce is officially done.

Almost a year after news of their split broke, Amira (31) and Oliver Pocher (46) are reportedly officially divorced. As reported by the "Bild" newspaper and RTL, the former couple was divorced on Monday afternoon (29th July) at the family court in Cologne. The respective managements of both parties confirmed the appointment to RTL.

Amira and Oliver Pocher had a prenuptial agreement

What exactly was clarified in court is still unclear. In the past, the couple had already spoken publicly several times about their prenuptial agreement, in which everything was "fairly regulated". In 2021, they stated in their joint podcast "Die Pochers hier!" that they had agreed on a division of property and decided against a community of property. After a divorce, Amira Pocher would therefore have to provide for her own living expenses. The couple's children are reportedly secured through the prenuptial agreement. It is expected that Oliver Pocher will pay child support.

The comedian had spoken several times in recent weeks about the impending divorce. In his podcast "Die Pochers! Frisch recycelt" with ex-wife Alessandra Meyer-Wölden (41) in mid-July, he said he hopes that the dissolution of the marriage will be finalized soon, as he wants to "draw a line" under it. He also demanded that Amira Pocher should take up her old surname Aly again.

Amira Pocher is in a new relationship

Oliver and Amira Pocher announced their separation after four years of marriage in their joint podcast in August 2023. This was followed by a public feud. The couple has two children together. The comedian also has a daughter from his marriage to Alessandra Meyer-Wölden (from 2010 to 2013) and twin sons born in 2011. Meanwhile, Amira Pocher is in a new relationship: The presenter celebrated her relationship debut with "taff" moderator Christian Dürren (34) at the beginning of July 2024.

