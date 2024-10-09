The Distinction of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry is Conferred upon Protein Scientists

This year, the trio of David Baker, Demis Hassabis, and John M. Jumper will be bestowed with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Baker, an American researcher, is being recognized for his impressive work in aiding protein design through computational means. As for Hassabis and Jumper, both hailing from the UK, they're being celebrated for their remarkable abilities in forecasting the intricate structures of proteins. The esteemed Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm made this announcement.

Stay tuned for more details.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry this year is not limited to recognizing achievements in traditional laboratory experiments, as Baker, Hassabis, and Jumper are being honored for their computational contributions. This trio will join the esteemed list of laureates in the field of Chemistry with their Nobel Prize in Chemistry win.

Read also: