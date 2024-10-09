Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsNobel Prize in Chemistry

The Distinction of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry is Conferred upon Protein Scientists

Researchers Hailing from America and Great Britain

 and  Elizabeth Wells
1 min read
This year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been identified as belonging to a certain individual.
This year's Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been identified as belonging to a certain individual.

The Distinction of the Nobel Prize in Chemistry is Conferred upon Protein Scientists

This year, the trio of David Baker, Demis Hassabis, and John M. Jumper will be bestowed with the Nobel Prize in Chemistry. Baker, an American researcher, is being recognized for his impressive work in aiding protein design through computational means. As for Hassabis and Jumper, both hailing from the UK, they're being celebrated for their remarkable abilities in forecasting the intricate structures of proteins. The esteemed Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm made this announcement.

Stay tuned for more details.

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry this year is not limited to recognizing achievements in traditional laboratory experiments, as Baker, Hassabis, and Jumper are being honored for their computational contributions. This trio will join the esteemed list of laureates in the field of Chemistry with their Nobel Prize in Chemistry win.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Tropical Storm Milton leads to power grid failure
Panorama

Tropical Storm Milton leads to power grid failure

Tropical Storm Milton leads to power grid failure After Hurricane "Milton" hit, it touched down in Florida. Over a million people in this U.S. state currently lack electricity. Some unfortunate individuals have lost their lives due to a tornado. The storm initially weakened to a Category 2

 and  Max Becker
Members Public

Latest